Member missionary work results in 184 baptized in 2 stakes in Democratic Republic of the Congo across 2 weekends

Baptismal candidates in the Kasumbalesa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake sing during a baptismal service on Dec. 27, 2025.

Members, missionaries and friends met together on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in the Kasumbalesa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake Center to witness the baptisms of 87 new converts.

This marked a major spiritual milestone in the growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the city of Kasumbalesa.

President Alain Banza, the stake president, presided at the event, joined by his two counselors. President Tommy M. Muhemedy, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi Mission, also attended the baptismal service, evidencing the support and attention given to missionary work in this area.

According to a Jan. 7 news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom, more than 100 friends of the Church received teachings from the full-time missionaries. From this group, 87 were interviewed and found ready to enter the waters of baptism.

Soon-to-be-baptized friends gather with members and missionaries for a photo outside the Kasumbalesa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake Center on Dec. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Of those baptized, 35 came from the locality of Tshinsenda Gar, just outside of Kasumbalesa, showing how the Church is expanding in that area.

In his remarks at the baptismal service, President Banza congratulated the new members. He read Luke 7:29-30, relating that the step of baptism opens the path back to their heavenly home.

He encouraged the new members to remain faithful to their covenants and to persevere in the faith, the release said.

President Banza concluded his remarks by urging the new members to stay focused on Jesus Christ and serve others.

Leaders in the Kasumbalesa stake have encouraged members to share their beliefs with friends and family. This has allowed missionary work to flourish and has resulted in many baptisms.

Those in attendance felt a spirit of reverence, joy and gratitude, according to the news release.

Soon-to-be-baptized friends from the Mwene-Ditu Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake gather for a photo next to the Kasekeyi River on Dec. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The stake presidency in the Mwene-Ditu Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake held a similar baptismal service for 97 new converts on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

In October 2025, a new mission was announced in Mwene-Ditu. This came as part of a Church announcement of 55 new missions being created, effective July 2026. The creation of new missions allows for missionaries to better accommodate the growing number of members worldwide.