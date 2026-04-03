Read about new mission presidents, companions serving worldwide — from Fiji to France

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Two sister missionaries in Romania laugh while walking down a street together.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Brett D. Christiansen and Susan G. Christiansen, who will serve as president and companion of the new Wyoming Cheyenne Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brett D. Christiansen, 59, and Susan G. Christiansen, five children, Green Valley 4th Ward, St. George Utah Green Valley Stake: Wyoming Cheyenne Mission. Brother Christiansen is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president, and served in the South Carolina Columbia Mission. He was born in Beaver, Utah, to John Orrock Christiansen and Laurel Washburn Christiansen.

Sister Christiansen is a Church service missionary and temple and family history adviser and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and institute teacher. She was born in American Fork, Utah, to Dale Orville Gunther and RoseAnn Hansen Gunther.

Related Story See the list of 2026 new mission leadership assignments

Brian Fitzpatrick and Diane Fitzpatrick, who will serve as president and companion of the new Texas Dallas North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian Fitzpatrick, 61, and Diane Fitzpatrick, four children, Oso Creek Ward, Mission Viejo California Stake: Texas Dallas North Mission. Brother Fitzpatrick is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor and seminary teacher, and served in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Donald Keith Fitzpatrick and Sally Jo Fitzpatrick.

Sister Fitzpatrick is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, ward Young Women camp director and seminary teacher. She was born in Seattle, Washington, to Ronald Rex Bridges and Sally Jo Bridges.

Matthew R. Henriksen and Rebecca S. Henriksen, who will serve as president and companion of the new France Paris South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew R. Henriksen, 47, and Rebecca S. Henriksen, four children, Lehi 1st Ward, Mesa Arizona Lehi Stake: France Paris South Mission. Brother Henriksen is a stake presidency counselor and former bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, ward Young Men president, high priest group leader, Sunday School teacher and ward mission leader, and served in the France Marseille Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Roger Dee Henriksen and Rebecca Hanks Henriksen.

Sister Henriksen is a ward music coordinator and former ward Primary president, Young Women adviser, Primary pianist, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher, and served in the Canada Montreal Mission. She was born in Stanford, California, to Carlton Blaine Morley and Barbara Ann McConochie.

Scott A. Jensen and Amy B. Jensen, who will serve as president and companion of the California Roseville Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott A. Jensen, 57, and Amy B. Jensen, five children, Highland 20th Ward, Highland Utah West Stake: California Roseville Mission, succeeding President Edward Basha and Sister LeAnn Basha. Brother Jensen is an MTC branch missionary and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and stake executive secretary, and served in the Guatemala Guatemala City North Mission. He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Arvid M Jensen and Mary Ellen Olson Jensen.

Sister Jensen is an MTC branch missionary and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society secretary. She was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to Robert J Bingham and Marian Lynetta Kunz Bingham.

Adam Kessler and Natalie Kessler, who will serve as president and companion of the California San Jose Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adam Kessler, 46, and Natalie Kessler, five children, Corner Canyon 5th Ward, Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake: California San Jose Mission, succeeding President Benjamin S. Larson and Sister Rebecca Larson. Brother Kessler is a bishop and temple ordinance worker and former bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and Scoutmaster, and served in the Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Michael Gordon Kessler and Suzanne Holmgren Kessler.

Sister Kessler is a temple ordinance worker and ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Young Women adviser and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Duane Shaw and Marci Sorensen Shaw.

Jim Larkins and Allyson E. Larkins, who will serve as president and companion of the Ecuador Guayaquil East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jim Larkins, 59, and Allyson E. Larkins, four children, Olympus 9th Ward, Salt Lake Olympus Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil East Mission, succeeding President Bryan J Peterson and Sister Dixie Peterson. Brother Larkins is a bishop and former bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high councilor, Sunday School teacher, ward temple and family history consultant, ward Young Men president and Scoutmaster, and served in the Argentina Bahía Blanca Mission. He was born in Newport Beach, California, to Frank Clifton Larkins and Victoria Montgomery Larkins.

Sister Larkins is a Primary teacher and former ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Young Women adviser and Relief Society ministering secretary. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Thornley Evans and Margot Louise Miller.

Lee D. Mackay and Jennifer Mackay, who will serve as president and companion of the Argentina Rosario Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lee D. Mackay, 51, and Jennifer Mackay, four children, Wildwood Park Ward, Thousand Oaks California Stake: Argentina Rosario Mission, succeeding President Robert H. Walton and Sister Staci Walton. Brother Mackay is a stake president and former branch president, high councilor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum secretary, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader and Scoutmaster, and served in the Chile Santiago North Mission. He was born in Fullerton, California, to Spencer Lee Mackay and Katherine Jane Mackay.

Sister Mackay is a Primary teacher and stake activities committee member and former ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, ward Young Women secretary, ward Primary secretary, Nursery leader, Primary activities leader, Primary teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Richard Dee Winmill and Madeline Winmill.

Todd Mickelsen and Tami Mickelsen, who will serve as president and companion of the El Salvador Santa Ana Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Todd Mickelsen, 60, and Tami Mickelsen, five children, Lindon 12th Ward, Lindon Utah Central Stake: El Salvador Santa Ana Mission, succeeding President Jared Choy and Sister Glendy Díaz de Choy. Brother Mickelsen is a Young Men adviser and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader, ward missionary, young single adult adviser and Scoutmaster, and served in the Costa Rica San José East Mission. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan, to Jay Royal Mickelsen and Claudia Kirkland.

Sister Mickelsen is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, stake Young Women camp director and young single adult adviser. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Larry Earl Parker and Joan Ballard.

Dee W. Morse and Kim Morse, who will serve as president and companion of the new México Tula Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dee W. Morse, 61, and Kim Morse, four children, Plain City 6th Ward, Plain City Utah Stake: México Tula Mission. Brother Morse is a temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president and ward mission leader, and served in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Devon Clare Morse and Marva Lee Morse.

Sister Morse is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Relief Society service coordinator and ward missionary. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Kenneth Lee Butler and Donnette Lou Dean Butler.

Jayson Newitt and Allison Newitt, who will serve as president and companion of the Spain Barcelona Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jayson Newitt, 53, and Allison Newitt, four children, Aspen Hills Ward, Sandy Utah Granite South Stake: Spain Barcelona Mission, succeeding President Frank Heckmann and Sister Maria Heckmann. Brother Newitt is a stake president and former bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and ward mission leader, and served in the Argentina Rosario Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Jay Stewart Newitt and Sylvia Newitt.

Sister Newitt is a temple ordinance worker and ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary activities leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to William Clifford Varley Jr. and Sherry Varley.

Jorge Portal and Maria Teresa Portal, who will serve as president and companion of the Colombia Cali Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jorge Portal, 66, and Maria Teresa Portal, three children, Lake Minneola Ward, Leesburg Florida Stake: Colombia Cali Mission, succeeding President Jorge E. Lara and Sister Gloria P. Lara. Brother and Sister Lara are former senior missionaries in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission and service missionaries in the Salt Lake City Inner City Mission. Brother Portal is a former patriarch, mission presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward organist, ward pianist, Sunday School teacher and ward clerk, and served in the Venezuela Caracas Mission. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Alejandro Portal Campos and Beatriz del Carmen de Portal Vargas.

Sister Portal is a former patriarch scribe, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward music director, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Ruben Dario Pacheco Araujo and Ana de la Cruz de Pacheco Araujo.

Lote Kama Qoroya and Venina Ucunibaravi Qoroya, who will serve as president and companion of the Fiji Suva Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lote Kama Qoroya, 47, and Venina Ucunibaravi Qoroya, five children, Kuku Ward, Nausori Fiji Stake: Fiji Suva Mission, succeeding President Mac La’ulu and Sister Helen La’ulu. Brother Qoroya is a former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, stake clerk, stake executive secretary and senior missionary, and served in the Fiji Suva Mission. He was born in Suva, Fiji, to Esala Vakamacawai Qoroya and Jiokaveti Vubaya Qoroya.

Sister Qoroya is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Relief Society secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and senior missionary, and served in the Fiji Suva Mission. She was born in Suva, Fiji, to Vilisi Ucunibaravi and Fei Haemoana Ucunibaravi.

Tyler C. Sorenson and Karen E. Sorenson, who will serve as president and companion of the Mozambique Maputo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tyler C. Sorenson, 56, and Karen E. Sorenson, five children, Ridgeline Ward, Kennewick Washington Stake: Mozambique Maputo Mission, succeeding President David A. Valletta and Sister Janet Valletta. Brother Sorenson is a stake president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake Young Men presidency counselor, and served in the Perú Arequipa Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Golden Douglas Sorenson and Printha Johnson Sorenson.

Sister Sorenson is a music coordinator and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Primary music leader, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Relief Society compassionate service leader and Young Women adviser. She was born in Cody, Wyoming, to Lawrence D Erickson and Joan George Erickson.

Brandon L. Taylor and Jennifer M. Taylor, who will serve as president and companion of the Cote d'Ivoire Abidjan East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brandon L. Taylor, 54, and Jennifer M. Taylor, four children, Montgomery Village Ward, Seneca Maryland Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission, succeeding President Pascal J. Budge and Sister Lauralyn Budge. Brother Taylor is a stake executive secretary and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School president and ward mission leader, and served in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Michael Roy Taylor and Judy Lin Taylor.

Sister Taylor is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary activities leader, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker, and served in the France Paris Mission. She was born in Petaluma, California, to Christopher Earl Lowe and Katherine Marie Lowe.

Yan Carlos Vega López and Inocencia Vega, who will serve as president and companion of the Perú Chiclayo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yan Carlos Vega López, 53, and Inocencia Vega, five children, Federman Ward, Bogotá Colombia Stake: Perú Chiclayo Mission, succeeding President Gus Giuria and Sister Anny Giuria. Brother Vega López is an area coordination committee member and temple ordinance worker and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president and stake Young Men president, and served in the Colombia Bogotá North Mission. He was born in La Junta, La Guajira, Colombia, to Leovigildo Vega Gutierrez and Lourdes Maria Lopez Gutierrez.

Sister Vega is an institute teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher and Relief Society teacher, and served in the Colombia Bogotá North Mission. She was born in Cartagena, Colombia, to Hector Orozco Parra and Gladys de Orozco Moreno.

Matthew T. Wirthlin and Mary Wirthlin, who will serve as president and companion of the Albania Tirana Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew T. Wirthlin, 53, and Mary Wirthlin, three children, Parleys 5th Ward, Salt Lake Parleys Stake: Albania Tirana Mission, succeeding President Michael Auras and Sister Johanna Auras. Brother Wirthlin is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and temple ordinance worker, and served in the Germany Munich and Austria Vienna (Albania) missions. He was born in Salt Lake City to Joseph Bitner Wirthlin Jr. and Kathleen Wilde Wirthlin.

Sister Wirthlin is a Primary music leader and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Fairfax, Virginia, to David Alma Burton and Flora Beth Burton.