Read about presidencies of 35 recently created, reorganized stakes — from Idaho to India

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Garden City, Utah.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Beira Mozambique Munhava Stake. The Beira Mozambique Aeroporto Stake, which consists of the Chota and Cirol branches and the Aeroporto, Manga Loforte, Maraza 1st, Maraza 2nd and Mascarenha wards, was created by Elder Denelson Silva, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Freeman Dickie, an Area Seventy.

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE AEROPORTO STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Joaquim Conde Zeca, 32, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buyer; wife, Joana De Assunção Conde. Counselors — João Agostinho Conduanhe, 42; wife, Antónia Manuel Mafico. António Manuel Gumbo, 33, Liang shop manager; wife, Helena Abrao Antonio Salomao Gumbo.

A new stake has been created from the Calgary Alberta Confederation Park, Calgary Alberta North and Calgary Alberta West stakes. The Calgary Alberta Nose Hill Stake, which consists of the Arbour Lake, Dalhousie, Mount Pleasant, Panorama, Symons Valley and Tipton Road wards, was created by Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Robert M. Chaggares, an Area Seventy.

CALGARY ALBERTA NOSE HILL STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Kevin Lloyd Zemp, 59, Zemp Law Group founder; wife, Jeannette Richards Zemp. Counselors — Arthur Jared Pitcher, 49, Calgary Alberta Temple senior assistant facilities manager; wife, Kristi Diane Nilsson Pitcher. Jonathan Raymond Lee, 45, Myriad Group CEO; wife, Crystal Dey Kathleen Boyer Lee.

A new stake has been created from the Harare Zimbabwe Stake. The Domboshawa Zimbabwe Stake, which consists of the Domboshawa 1st, Domboshawa 2nd, Domboshawa 3rd, Domboshawa 4th and Hatcliffe wards, was created by Elder Denelson Silva, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Albert Mutariswa, an Area Seventy.

DOMBOSHAWA ZIMBABWE STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Innocent Hove, 36, Cropserve Ltd. operations and logistics manager; wife, Tracey Ndongwe Hove. Counselors — Tendai Romeo Nyazungu, 39; wife, Vimbai Blessing Tsinakwadi. Hillary Mawonera, 41, Garfunkels Meat Processing Co. sales and marketing personnel; wife, Emily Mapani Mawonera.

A new stake has been created from the Gulu Uganda District. The Gulu Uganda Stake, which consists of the Bardege 1st, Bardege 2nd, Gulu, Lacor, Laroo and Pece wards, was created by Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David Ngabizele, an Area Seventy.

GULU UGANDA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Patrick Orombi, 49, Ministry of Education and Sports teacher; wife, Jacqueline Adong Orombi. Counselors — James Latigo Ojera, 63; wife, Barbara Katende Nalweyiso Ojera. Joel Lubangakene, 39, East African Institute for Management high school science teacher; wife, Pamella Aryemo.

A new stake has been created from the Itacoatiara Brazil District. The Itacoatiara Brazil Stake, which consists of the Itacoatiara, Itaporanga, Maués, Parintins and Pedra Pintada wards, was created by Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder A. Kaulle Bezerra, an Area Seventy.

ITACOATIARA BRAZIL STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Jefferson Pereira das Neves, 35, Fishermen’s Cooperative president; wife, Patrícia Chaves da Silva das Neves. Counselors — Rodrigo Rodrigues Marinho Isper Guedes Da Silva, 37, Amazonica Maritime Agency Ltd. maritime shipping agent; wife, Juliana Dall’Agnol Rodrigues Silva. Joicimar Leão Gama, 41, Maués City Council parliamentary cabinet chief; wife, Dayane Teixeira Caldas Gama.

A new stake has been created from the Huánuco Perú Stake. The Huánuco Perú Viña del Río Stake, which consists of the Cayhuayna, Huánuco Central, Pillco Mozo, Tarapacá and Viña del Río wards, was created by Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Nefi M. Trujillo, an Area Seventy.

HUÁNUCO PERÚ VIÑA DEL RÍO STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Richard Roy Salazar Lopez, 40, EsSalud administrator; wife, Milagros Fatima Medrano Martinez de Salazar. Counselors — Adolfo Richar Perez Chavez, 41, Municipal Savings and Credit Bank Caja Arequipa credit analyst; wife, Yesenia Haydee Gonzales Pajuelo de Pérez. Juan Antonio Torres Sanchez, 55, operating manager; wife, Nancy Beatriz Reynoso Paucar de Torres.

A new stake has been created from the Katuba Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kisanga Democratic Republic of the Congo stakes. The Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of Congo Upemba Stake, which consists of the Du Parc, Gecamines 1st, Gecamines 2nd, Katuba 3rd, Salongo and Upemba wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jean Pierre A.L. Haboko, an Area Seventy.

LUBUMBASHI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO UPEMBA STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Victor Ilunga Nkulu Mukembe, 50; wife, Rebecca Ndomba Masanga Ilunga. Counselors — Jean Jacques Mukalay Banza, 52, Ruashi mining metallurgy operator; wife, Mwamba Dina Ilunga. Eric Kapajika Amisi, 36, Akev Service Co. general director; wife, Veronique Muntumpe Amisi.

A new stake has been created from the Luputa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake. The Luputa Democratic Republic of the Congo Katubi Stake, which consists of the Tshiabobo Branch and the Kanamikoko, Kasakayi, Katubi, Luputa 2nd, Lusuku 1st, Lusuku 2nd and Tshintambu wards, was created by Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mees Bulang-C. Tshiband, an Area Seventy.

LUPUTA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO KATUBI STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Mudiangombe Sylvain Kadiata, 32, teacher; wife, Falonne Mwamba Tshibangu. Counselors — Musasa Sylvain Mutombo, 35, Alexie Matanda nurse and appurtenance worker; wife, Kabue Marie Mbuyi. Mbuyi Jackson Ilunga, 40; wife, Mutombo Lucie Ngomba.

A new stake has been created from the Marbel Philippines District. The Marbel Philippines Stake, which consists of the Bañga, Isulan, Masiag and T’Boli branches and the Marbel 1st, Marbel 2nd, San Jose, Surallah and Tacurong wards, was created by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Danilo F. Costales, an Area Seventy.

MARBEL PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Rick Anthony Laña Benosa, 34, Luminize USA global team lead; wife, Ma. Catherine Hernandez De Asis Benosa. Counselors — Reynante David Dizon Pinto, 39, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology jail officer; wife, Rosabelle Alajar Valencia Pinto. Jovencio Pempeña Baladad Jr., 42, Department of Environment and Natural Resources development management officer; wife, Edna Bangaw Keley Baladad.

A new stake has been created from the Minatitlán México Tecnológico District. The Minatitlán México Stake, which consists of the Buena Vista, Jagüey, Justo Sierra, Manantial, San Pedro and Tenochtitlán wards, was created by Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Arturo Martinez, an Area Seventy.

MINATITLÁN MÉXICO STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Ricardo Paz Gomez, 50, nurse; wife, Maria Leticia Hernandez Mijangos de Paz. Counselors — Angel Eden Escudero Cruz, 37; wife, Ruth Rebeca Luis Rojas. Jorge Abinadi Jimenez Cortes, 37, service technician; wife, Laura Pamela Aldama Cristobal de Jimenez.

A new stake has been created from the Ngandajika Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake. The Ngandajika Democratic Republic of Congo Kabanda Stake, which consists of the Kabanda 1st, Kabanda 2nd, Kabidimba, Lunga and Ngandajika wards, was created by Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kabemba F. Nyembo, an Area Seventy.

NGANDAJIKA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO KABANDA STAKE: (Jan. 11, 2026) President — Kayembe Albert Cibangu, 33, veterinarian employer; wife, Philomène Ngoya Cibangu. Counselors — Théodore Mukendi Konyi, 37, Senasepef encoder; wife, Clarisse Kamuanya Mukendi. Marcel Muzemba Ndomba, 48, state civil servant administrative secretary; wife, Bijimba Mado Muanza.

Reorganized stakes

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE MUNHAVA STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Gilio Juvêncio Brasso, 43, Mozambique Electricity supervisor; succeeding Joaquim Conde Zeca; wife, Deolinda António Tivane Brasso. Counselors — Sérgio Safur Jornal, 33, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Rosa Feanhe Chicamisse Jornal. Francisco Simões Salato, 40, business owner; wife, Merina Alberto Hortêncio Sul Salato.

BELFAST NORTHERN IRELAND STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Richard Paul Hillary, 36, BT Group service introduction manager; succeeding Benjamin Aaron Noble; wife, Ashley Eve Victoria Boyd Hillary. Counselors — Graham Scott Crawford, 50, Wesleyan Financial Services financial adviser; wife, Sarah Ruth Noble Crawford. William Paul Turley, 49, Island property services managing director; wife, Stephanie Garrett Turley.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA SOKPONBA STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Stanley Osariemen Osemwenkha, 56, Benson Idahosa University lecturer; succeeding Pedro Ekuobase Ohanmu; wife, Yemisi Osemwenkha. Counselors — Onakemu Ayoro, 47, self-employed CEO; wife, Philomina Osemwenyemwen Idahosa Ayoro. Festus Aighobahi, 59, farmer; wife, Eunice Aighobahi.

CARTAGENA SPAIN STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Juan Carlos Muñoz Ríos, 47, Repsol factory manager; succeeding Enrique Alfonso Segarra; wife, Rosa De Araceli Cruz Ramos. Counselors — Daniel De Haro Martínez, 35, Mecanizados Arocam welder; wife, Eugenia Susana Villalobos Villalba. Francisco Adolfo López Carmona, 53, metal carpenter; wife, Susana Lorente Clemente.

CENTENNIAL ARIZONA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Jared Allen Hatch, 45, self-employed business owner; succeeding Alan Neil DeWitt; wife, Kobie Jo Richardson Hatch. Counselors — Joshua Garrett Craner, 45, Safelite AutoGlass regional vice president; wife, Candace Marie Hardy Craner. Paul Michael Johnson, 39, Clear Property Management real estate broker and investor; wife, Celeste Reidhead Johnson.

COLLEGE STATION TEXAS STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Nathan Adam Roeth, 48, physician; succeeding Nathan Young Sharp; wife, Caroline Smith Roeth. Counselors — Mark Lee Kimber, 48, Texas A&M University associate professor; wife, Kelli Ann Berthold Kimber. Manuel Omar Aranda, 34, ABC Home and Commercial Services branch/executive manager; wife, Paige Rebecca Aranda.

ESMERALDAS ECUADOR STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Jorge Luis Montalvan Marquez, 39, gardener; succeeding Otto Emilio Cuero Ortiz; wife, Ketty Johana Rodriguez Moncada de Montalvan. Counselors — Jimmy Jesus Cando Garcia, 51, security guard; wife, Carmen Magaly Mieles Mendoza de Cando. Joel Isaac Pluas Lara, 41, Pinturas Unidas adviser; wife, Betty Danny Cevallos Quintero.

FRONT RANGE COLORADO STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Reese Bateman Reynolds, 50, Encore Electric chief human resources officer; succeeding Perry Hunt Richards; wife, Kathleen Mary Miller Reynolds. Counselors — Christopher Kevin Elliott, 63, NexGen Technologies Inc. vice president and cofounder; wife, Marni Lynn Baker Elliott. Jeffrey Dean Foster, 46, urgent care and telehealth physician; wife, Angelyn Richards Foster.

GUARENAS VENEZUELA STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Alexandre Lobsang Condales Santir, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Venezuelan Association technical support representative; succeeding Ronald Alexis Sojo Diaz; wife, Rosa Carolina Castro Salazar de Condales. Counselors — Hector Arturo Cardona Meza, 41, PAHNAL administrator; wife, Kennysmal Johana Quevedo Bracho de Cardona. Manuel Santana Herrera, 58, Inversiones MH manager; wife, Yolanda Torres Joven de Herrera.

HENDERSON NEVADA ANTHEM HILLS STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Steven Bradley Scow, 51, lawyer; succeeding Robert Jackson Tait; wife, Miriam Amelia Pope Scow. Counselors — Steven Fred Parker, 59, FirstService Residential president; wife, Kimbra Leigh Cable Parker. Zachary Bowler Truman, 53, orthodontist; wife, Sandra Sue Peine Truman.

HURRICANE UTAH SAND HOLLOW STAKE: (Jan. 11, 2026) President — Justin Alan Osmond, 48, Olive Osmond Hearing Fund CEO and founder; succeeding Thomas John Kuhlmann; wife, Kristine Kindred Osmond. Counselors — Paul Allen Hill, 43, Utah State University associate vice president; wife, Kathrine Hutchings Hill. William Eli Jarrett Jr., 66, Exilons Solutions LLC owner; wife, Tracie Kae Jones Jarrett.

LIMA PERÚ LAS FLORES STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Edwin Enrique Castro Juarez, 44, Lincoln Electric technical commercial and sales representative; succeeding Miguel Angel Cerron Durand; wife, Carol Grisela Romero Carhuamaca de Castro. Counselors — Humberto Alonso Lopez Vasquez, 38; wife, Karen Kelly Monsalve Monteza. Jeffer Luis Carhuaricra Malpartida, 35, self-employed; wife, Marcela Patricia Ribón Obregón.

LIMA PERÚ LAS PALMERAS STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Yamid Anibal Granados Ocaña, 46, facility manager; succeeding Julio Cesar Gutierrez Barzola; wife, Fanny Anali Tristan Rios de Granados. Counselors — Luis Alberto Gutierrez Muñoz, 32, Consorcio Constructor Metro 2 de Lima quality engineer; wife, Angie Maryrose Huarcaya Tello. Pedro Avilo Rodriguez Sanchez, 68, Spelcor SRL financial manager; wife, Livia Altamirano Ortega de Rodriguez.

MUNCIE INDIANA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Justin Thomas Sorensen, 48, Allstate Insurance agency owner; succeeding John Berghout Horowitz; wife, Angela Joy Crawford Sorensen. Counselors — Shawn Clifford Good, 60, Rail Scale Inc. senior director; wife, Marianna Wagoner Good. Andrew Kearl Sorensen, 56; wife, Melanie Jolley Sorensen.

NEW DELHI INDIA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Ravi Gupta, 40, Ernst & Young LLP senior manager of global immigration; succeeding Stanley Massey; wife, Rajni Gupta. Counselors — Prem Joseph Isaac, 46, National Australia Bank vice president; wife, Sabita Thapa Isaac. Kumar Joshua Motilal, 35; wife, Rekha Dhikao Motilal.

PALMAS BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Heyder Monteiro Lopes, 39, Tocantins state criminal expert; succeeding Carlos Cleyton Mendes Moraes; wife, Kaline Carvalho Alencar Lopes. Counselors — Welton Ferreira Soares, 47, FS Accounting Services entrepreneur; wife, Maryelle Mendes Lopes. Felix Alves de Sousa, 53, Bank of Brazil clerk; wife, Maria da Paz Teixeira dos Santos Sertão.

PONTA GROSSA BRAZIL CAMPOS GERAIS STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Alex Sandro dos Santos, 45, Perfect Formaturas president; succeeding Neverson Paes; wife, Cristiane Cardoso da Silva dos Santos. Counselors — Jonatas Da Silva, 41, Red Horse Energy sales representative; wife, Juliana Luciane Siqueira Silva. Anderson Ricardo Moro, 46, entrepreneur; wife, Lindsay Samways Gaertner Moro.

PUEBLA MÉXICO ANGELÓPOLIS STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Ezra Esaú Balbuena Covarrubias, 33, Ve por Más Bank corporate banking structuring executive; succeeding Luis Alberto Linares Saez; wife, Kytzia Martínez Sánchez. Counselors — Jaime Tlachi Adrian, 39, microentrepreneur; wife, Adriana Hernández Espinoza. Miguel Angel Bouchant Monroy, 53, Ceuni institutional mobility director; wife, Rocio Gutierrez Ponce.

REXBURG IDAHO HENRY’S FORK STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Shane Todd Wasden, 48, Brigham Young University–Idaho business management and entrepreneurship faculty member; succeeding William John Dalling; wife, Joanna Tanner Wasden. Counselors — Daniel Ray Marshall, 52, Alpine Dermatology Clinic P.C. owner and dermatologist; wife, Pauline Andrus Marshall. Martin Marcos Casariego Castro, 40, Melaleuca Inc. regional vice president of sales; wife, Leslie Kaye Cifuentes Casariego.

SAN MIGUELITO PANAMÁ STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Kayser Rodriguez Aguila, 44, Daikin Applied Latin America service supervisor; succeeding Davis Edwin Cueto Gonzalez; wife, Nilka Aydee Sam Rios. Counselors — Dallin Isaac Lezcano Franco, 37, Mundo Sports Distributor owner; wife, Irene de Lezcano. Franco Dario Arismendi, 38, Mechanical Supplies and Installations S.A. project manager; wife, Ingrid Nahir Aguilar Henriquez.

SANTA RITA BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Raimundo Nonato Pires Jr., 48; succeeding Edimilson Félix; wife, Wilma Firmino De Oliveira Pires. Counselors — Benigno Pereira do Nascimento, 43, National Industrial Apprenticeship System administrative technician; wife, Kelly Da Silva Santos do Nascimento. Francisco de Assis Querino, 54, GP Pneus external salesperson; wife, Marcia de Lurdes Soares Querino.

TRELEW ARGENTINA SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Ruben Angel Bassani, 54, retired; succeeding Alejandro Dario Mayor; wife, Daniela Ivana Fallini Bassani. Counselors — Mario Alberto Ocares, 41, Polytechnic School professor; wife, Lorena Andrea Ocares. Hugo Alejandro Carrasco Maravilla, 45, A.J. Tendlarz Co. textile operator; wife, Alvina Beatriz Lasso Carrasco.

URDANETA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Ashton John Odvina Macanlalay, 34, McNally Arkineer Design and Construction project manager; succeeding Richard Servinias; wife, Lovely Delos Santos Palomo Macanlalay. Counselors — Hanniel Dulay Purisima, 51, Industrial & Transport Equipment Inc. and Isuzu Inteco sales executive; wife, Jacquelyn Malenab Madayag Purisima. Patrick Sendin Ferrer, 41, Urdaneta City University part-time architectural and engineering instructor; wife, Maezle Castillo Manzon Ferrer.

WEST VALLEY UTAH GRANGER STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Mitchell Jonathon Moore, 44, Millennial Specialty Insurance senior actuarial analyst; succeeding John Jay Campbell; wife, Kristie Renee Nelson Moore. Counselors — Abraham Zurita Solano, 45, video conference engineer; wife, Deborah Bridget Zelaya Zurita. Justin Eugene Griffith, 52, Granite School District teacher; wife, Mary Jane Bowers Griffith.