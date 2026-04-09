Learn about the new president and matron of the new Neiafu Tonga Temple

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.
Tukia-’I-Vava’U Havea and Linita Fekitoa Havea, Neiafu 4th Ward, Neiafu Vava’u Tonga West Stake, called as president and matron of the new Neiafu Tonga Temple. President Havea is a senior missionary coordinator and former stake president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Talau, Tonga, to Sione Makafifie Havea and Vika Halavaivai Havea.
Sister Havea is a senior missionary coordinator and a former ward Relief Society president. She was born in Faleloa, Tonga, to Siaki Fekitoa and Pelenaise Fehoko Musie.