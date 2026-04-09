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Callings

Learn about the new president and matron of the new Neiafu Tonga Temple

They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated

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An exterior rendering of the Neiafu Tonga Temple in the South Pacific. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

Tukia-’I-Vava’U Havea and Linita Fekitoa Havea, Neiafu who will serve as president and matron of the new Neiafu Tonga Temple when it is dedicated.
Tukia-’I-Vava’U Havea and Linita Fekitoa Havea, Neiafu who will serve as president and matron of the new Neiafu Tonga Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tukia-’I-Vava’U Havea and Linita Fekitoa Havea, Neiafu 4th Ward, Neiafu Vava’u Tonga West Stake, called as president and matron of the new Neiafu Tonga Temple. President Havea is a senior missionary coordinator and former stake president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Talau, Tonga, to Sione Makafifie Havea and Vika Halavaivai Havea.

Sister Havea is a senior missionary coordinator and a former ward Relief Society president. She was born in Faleloa, Tonga, to Siaki Fekitoa and Pelenaise Fehoko Musie.

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