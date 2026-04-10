Read about the new leaders of 11 missions worldwide — from Canada to DR Congo

Missionaries are pictured at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Rob Campbell and Ruth Campbell, who will serve as president and companion of the Madagascar Antananarivo South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rob Campbell, 62, and Ruth Campbell, five children, Olathe 1st Ward, Olathe Kansas Stake: Madagascar Antananarivo South Mission, succeeding President Deryl Eastman and Sister Valerie Eastman. Brother and Sister Campbell are former addiction recovery program service missionaries, temple leader assistants and French-speaking refugee group leaders. Brother Campbell is a temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, bishop, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and seminary teacher, and served in the Belgium Brussels Mission. He was born in Somerville, New Jersey, to Randolph Neil Campbell and Edna Maxine Campbell.

Sister Campbell is a temple ordinance worker and former assistant to the matron, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor, and served in the France Paris Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Don LeRoy Miller and Linda Miller.

E. Boyd Craig and Michelle D. Craig, who will serve as president and companion of the new Canada Toronto East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

E. Boyd Craig, 63, and Michelle D. Craig, three children, Heatheridge 7th Ward, Orem Utah Heatheridge Stake: Canada Toronto East Mission. Brother Craig is a former MTC branch president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president and stake executive secretary, and served in the Switzerland Zurich Mission. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Ellis Edward Craig and Jan Boyd.

Sister Craig is a former Young Women general presidency counselor, Primary general advisory council member, MTC branch missionary, stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and temple ordinance worker, and served in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Robert Henry Daines III and Janet Marilyn Daines.

Kevin E. Dickson and Brynda Lynn Dickson, who will serve as president and companion of the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kevin E. Dickson, 54, and Brynda Lynn Dickson, four children, Hubble Creek Ward, Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake: Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission, succeeding President David W. Cluff and Sister Jennifer J. Cluff. Brother Dickson is an institute teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher, ward activities committee chairman, ward executive secretary, assistant ward clerk and stake missionary, and served in the Arizona Tempe Mission. He grew up in Hawthorne, California, and was born to Clarence Eugene Dickson and Emma Jan Dickson.

Sister Dickson is a ward missionary and temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society visiting teaching coordinator, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, Primary activities leader, Primary teacher, seminary and institute supervisor, institute teacher and activities committee specialist, and served in the Arizona Tempe Mission. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Robert H. Cheyney and Shana Lynn Borromeo Cheyney.

Ben Hobby and Deb Hobby, who will serve as president and companion of the new Zimbabwe Harare West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ben Hobby, 49, and Deb Hobby, five children, Castle Hill Ward, Sydney Australia Baulkham Hills Stake: Zimbabwe Harare West Mission. Brother Hobby is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the England Bristol Mission. He was born in Adelaide, Australia, to Richard Evan Hobby and Valerie Cheryl Hobby.

Sister Hobby is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary activities leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Liverpool, England, to John Thomas Loynes and Linda Marie Bushell.

Matt Ingersoll and Marianne Ingersoll, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil São Paulo North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matt Ingersoll, 58, and Marianne Ingersoll, five children, Heritage Park Ward, Overland Park Kansas Stake: Brazil São Paulo North Mission, succeeding President F. Alan Walker and Sister Mary S. Walker. Brother Ingersoll is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president and ward mission leader, and served in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Philip Leigh Ingersoll and Margie Ingersoll.

Sister Ingersoll is a stake Primary presidency secretary and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, Primary activities leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, to Kenneth Robert Ferguson and Minnie Kay Ferguson.

Case M. Lawrence and Kerri L. Lawrence, who will serve as president and companion of the Hungary Budapest Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Case M. Lawrence, 53, and Kerri L. Lawrence, six children, Mapleton 1st Ward, Mapleton Utah Stake: Hungary Budapest Mission, succeeding President Chet J. Wall and Sister Kristy Wall. Brother Lawrence is a stake presidency counselor and is a former director of public affairs, bishopric counselor, high councilor, seminary teacher, trek manager and Young Men adviser, and served in the Hungary Budapest Mission. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Larry Ray Lawrence and Laurel Stott Lawrence.

Sister Lawrence is a former stake Young Women president, stake young single adult leader, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Larry Gordon Lee and Carol LaBelle Lee.

Jason M. Mattingley and Karen B. Mattingley, who will serve as president and companion of the new Spain Madrid East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jason M. Mattingley, 54, and Karen B. Mattingley, three children, Harrisburg Ward, Charlotte North Carolina Central Stake: Spain Madrid East Mission. Brother Mattingley is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor and Primary teacher, and served in the Spain Bilbao Mission. He was born in Rome, New York, to George Monroe Mattingley Jr. and Shirley Jean Mattingley.

Sister Mattingley is a former stake Young Women secretary, stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, Primary teacher, Primary activities leader and seminary teacher. She was born in San Francisco, California, to Philip Robert Brueck and Linda Mae Brueck.

Jeff Moore and Debbie Moore, who will serve as president and companion of the Adriatic North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeff Moore, 55, and Debbie Moore, four children, Eola Hills Ward, Monmouth Oregon Stake: Adriatic North Mission, succeeding President Brian E. Cordray and Sister Angelika Cordray. Brother Moore is a stake Sunday School presidency counselor and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake executive secretary, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher, and served in the Austria Vienna East Mission. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Larry Wallace Moore and Nellie Marjean Moore.

Sister Moore is a ward organist and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, Nursery leader and Primary pianist. She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Douglas Clifton Wilson and Glenna May Wilson.

McKay M. Pearson and Jodi K. Pearson, who will serve as president and companion of the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

McKay M. Pearson, 63, and Jodi K. Pearson, four children, Mountainville 1st Ward, Alpine Utah Stake: Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission, succeeding President Roberto Gonzalez and Sister Lilian Gonzalez. Brother Pearson is an MTC branch presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and Young Men adviser, and served in the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Maughn Marden Pearson and Loralee Pearson.

Sister Pearson is an MTC branch missionary and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser, and served in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Edward John Wolsey and Glenda Kay Bullock.

Vally Tshimanga and Christine Kapenga, who will serve as president and companion of the new Democratic Republic of the Congo Mwene-Ditu Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Vally Tshimanga, 55, and Christine Kapenga, five children, Mulie Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of Congo Fer Bois Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Mwene-Ditu Mission. Brother Tshimanga is a mission presidency counselor and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, stake Sunday School presidency counselor and district clerk. He was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, to Kapepula Tshimanga and Mukendi Ngudia.

Sister Kapenga is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women secretary. She was born in Elembe, South Africa, to Saturnin Mulembue Ntambwe and Nguba Clementine Mwadi.

Jeffrey H. Winter and Paige A. Winter, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Quezon City North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey H. Winter, 62, and Paige A. Winter, five children, Bainbridge Ward, Meridian Idaho West Stake: Philippines Quezon City North Mission, succeeding President Mark A. Workman and Sister Janis K. Workman. Brother Winter is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president and elders quorum president, and served in the Arizona Tempe Mission. He was born in Payson, Utah, to Leslie Ben Winter and June Jeanette Winter.

Sister Winter is a temple ordinance worker and Young Women adviser and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Shokichi Asato and Patricia Asato.