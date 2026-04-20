First Presidency announces new names for Young Women groups

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new names for Young Women age groups.

They are:

Builders of Faith (young women turning 12-13)

Messengers of Hope (young women turning 14-15)

Gatherers of Light (young women turning 16 or older)

The purpose of the names is to “help young women understand their divine place in God’s work, to represent their spiritual dignity as His beloved daughters and to highlight their progression,” explained a letter from the First Presidency dated Monday, April 20.

Members are encouraged to begin using these names immediately. Ward Young Women organizations will change from a class structure to an age-group structure on June 1, to allow local leaders time to make age-group presidency changes if needed. At that time, all young women will automatically be assigned to an age group based on the age they turn in 2026.

Each age group is distinct. However, bishoprics and adult Young Women leaders should prayerfully decide how to organize the young women for instruction and activities. When appropriate, different age groups may meet together, explained a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In wards with a small number of young women, each age group should still be identified by its name and have a president. Wards with a large number of young women could divide an age group if needed and have a presidency for each group.

“It is our hope that these age-group names and the principles they teach will help young women become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, prepared to participate in the great work of the Relief Society,” the letter said.

A class of young women speaks together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About each age-group name

Young women will join each group beginning in January of the year they turn that age, the Church news release explained.

Builders of Faith (ages 12-13)

The scriptural basis for the name of this class comes from Ephesians 2:20: “And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone.”

Young women in this class can help to build God’s kingdom through faith in Christ and uplifting actions.

Messengers of Hope (ages 14-15)

The scriptural basis for the name of this class comes from Mosiah 18:8–9, which speaks about being “willing to mourn with those that mourn; yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort, and to stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things.”

Young women in this class can carry Christ’s message of hope to the weary and share comfort through the Spirit.

Gatherers of Light (ages 16-18)

The scriptural basis for the name of this class comes from Doctrine and Covenants 50:24: “That which is of God is light; and he that receiveth light, and continueth in God, receiveth more light; and that light groweth brighter and brighter until the perfect day.”

Young women in this class can seek, gather and reflect God’s light while drawing strength from sacred covenants.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said the Spirit has been leading this process, “inspiring names of faith, hope and light that would help God’s daughters live as disciples of Christ and prepare them to enter a lifelong sisterhood of charity — the Relief Society.”

Young women sit in a class together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

History of Young Women class names

This is the first time that the Young Women organization has had class names since Beehive, Mia Maid and Laurel were retired in October 2019 general conference after more than 60 years. Junior Gleaner was used along with the names Beehive and Mia Maid from about 1950-1959.

At a March 11, 2025, media event announcing the release of “Carry On: The Latter-day Saint Young Women Organization, 1870-2024,” a panel of historians and Church leaders were asked why the names went away and whether the Church would come up with new names for Young Women classes. (A chart in “Carry On” lists past Young Women class names and is on the Church Historian’s Press’ website.)

President Freeman spoke about prioritizing the building of unity among an international Church. She also said finding identity is one of the greatest desires of young women of this generation; something of which her presidency and general advisory council were very aware.

“As we consider what it looks like to help the youth today find that identity, this is something that is a major part of the councils that we have every other Tuesday night,” she said, adding, “We are thinking about how to increase identity and a feeling of belonging for the young women in a way that will translate internationally across the Church.”

Church News reporter Trent Toone contributed to this article.