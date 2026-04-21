As reported in the Church News on Monday, April 20, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new age-group names for young women.

Builders of Faith (young women turning 12 and 13)

Messengers of Hope (young women turning 14 and 15)

Gatherers of Light (young women turning 16 or older)

In order to help Church members and local leaders with questions they have about this change, the Church News is listing below the questions and answers from the letter from the First Presidency.

The Church News (at TheChurchNews.com/youth) and the Young Women Worldwide Instagram and Facebook pages will continue to provide information and context about the age groups. See also this article in the digital version of the May issue of For the Strength of Youth magazine by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

When will changes to Young Women age-group names take place?

Members are encouraged to begin using the new age-group names immediately. Leader and Clerk Resources will be updated on June 1, 2026, to include the new Young Women age groups. At that time, all young women will automatically be assigned to an age group based on the age they turn in 2026. Age-group presidencies can then be assigned in LCR. In a ward or branch with few young women, age groups may meet together for instruction and activities.

Do existing class presidencies need to be released and called again?

If all members of an existing class presidency will be in the same age group, they do not need to be released and called again. However, the ward clerk will need to reassign the callings in LCR on June 1, 2026. If a class presidency will not become an age-group presidency, they should be formally released by a member of the bishopric and new presidencies called.

If new presidencies are needed, the bishopric may begin calling young women to serve now. The presidencies can also be sustained and set apart now, but the ward clerk will need to wait to assign the callings in LCR on or after June 1, 2026.

What is the difference between an age group and a class?

Currently, bishoprics and adult Young Women leaders work together to organize young women into one or more classes. Effective immediately, three age groups will be organized according to the age each young woman turns during the year: Builders of Faith (turning 12–13), Messengers of Hope (turning 14–15), and Gatherers of Light (turning 16 or older).

Can we move young women into classes in the same way that we have for the past six years?

No. Each age group is distinct. However, bishoprics and adult Young Women leaders prayerfully decide how to organize the young women for instruction and activities. When needed, age groups may meet together. Each age group should still have a presidency. When more than one age group meets together, the presidencies work together to plan and hold Sunday meetings and activities.

What if our ward has a small number of young women?

Each age group with a young woman in the group should have a president. For example, if a ward has two young women who are in different age groups, they would each serve as president of their age group. Where possible, one or two counselors and a secretary serve with each president.

What if our ward has a large number of young women?

If bishoprics and adult Young Women leaders decide that an age group includes too many young women, they may divide the age group. Each group would have its own presidency.

Who attends ward youth council?

The president of each age group attends ward youth council meetings.

How are adult leaders assigned to age groups?

The Young Women president has responsibility for the Gatherers of Light (ages 16 or older). Her first counselor has responsibility for the Messengers of Hope (ages 14–15). Her second counselor has responsibility for the Builders of Faith (ages 12–13). When needed, advisers can be called and assigned to a specific age group.

How will age-group progression occur each year?

Young women will become Builders of Faith beginning in January of the year they turn 12 years old, Messengers of Hope beginning in January of the year they turn 14 years old, and Gatherers of Light beginning in January of the year they turn 16 years old.