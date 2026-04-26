Learn about new leaders of 4 missions in Arkansas, Brazil, England and Nigeria

Two sister missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk down a street in Georgia.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Lewis L. “Lee” Bird III and Linda P. Bird, who will serve as president and companion of the England London Mission beginning in July 2026.

Lewis L. “Lee” Bird III, 61, and Linda P. Bird, eight children, Twin Coves Ward, Lewisville Texas Stake: England London Mission, succeeding President Paul H. Sinclair and Sister Mona Sinclair. Brother Bird is a stake president and former high councilor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and ward executive secretary. He was born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to Lewis L. Bird Jr. and Merry Mabbett Dean.

Sister Bird is a Young Women adviser and former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Primary music leader, ward missionary, seminary teacher and Gospel Doctrine instructor. She was born in Mobile, Alabama, to Ronald K. Partridge and Barbara Jane Coston.

David Knighton and Cheryl Knighton, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Maceió Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Knighton, 55, and Cheryl Knighton, four children, River Ridge 2nd Ward, South Jordan Utah River Ridge Stake: Brazil Maceió Mission, succeeding President Nathan Hanks and Sister Michelle Hanks. Brother Knighton is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president and stake clerk, and served in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. He was born in Austin, Texas, to Lennis Morland Knighton and Peggy Lee Knighton.

Sister Knighton is a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Primary president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Kirkland, Washington, to Hugh Elwin Girsberger and Carol Glee Girsberger.

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Novelty Busisiwe Matswagothata, who will serve as president and companion of the Arkansas Bentonville Mission beginning in July 2026.

Clement M. Matswagothata, 46, and Novelty Busisiwe Matswagothata, three children, Cottonwood Creek 4th Ward, Sandy Utah Cottonwood Creek Stake: Arkansas Bentonville Mission, succeeding President Kevin J. Hathaway and Sister Kali Hathaway. Elder Matswagothata is a General Authority Seventy and former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, Young Men adviser and temple ordinance worker, and served in the South Africa Capetown Mission. He was born in Middlepits, Botswana, to Bojotlhe Matswagothata and Rachel Martha Matswagothata.

Sister Matswagothata is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society visiting teaching coordinator, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Pretoria, South Africa, to Julius Curly Dambuza and Wilhemina Nana Buthelezi.

Michael O. Oboh and Margaret Adejoke Oboh, who will serve as president and companion of the Nigeria Enugu Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael O. Oboh, 56, and Margaret Adejoke Oboh, three children, Umuocham Ward, Aba Nigeria South Stake: Nigeria Enugu Mission, succeeding President Christian C. Chigbundu and Sister Felicia Chigbundu. Brother Oboh is an FSY representative and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, ward Sunday School president and ward clerk. He was born in Ogharefe, Nigeria, to Augustine Oyaregha Oboh and Helen Agbotunume Ebuke.

Sister Oboh is an FSY representative and temple ordinance worker and former scribe to the patriarch, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Iludun, Nigeria, to Joshua Dada Omoniyi Ajayi and Rachael Aina Ajayi.