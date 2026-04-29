Church leaders ‘deeply grateful’ for Portugal president’s interfaith efforts

Faith leaders from across Portugal, including representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gather for a farewell reception for the former Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Belém Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 18, 2026.

In a farewell reception held on March 18, 2026, for President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the former president of Portugal, delegates from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other faith traditions recognized the president for his interfaith and community efforts, according to a Church Newsroom release from Lisbon.

Held in Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, the official residence of the president, representatives from the Church joined leaders from 29 other faiths.

Faith leaders from across Portugal, including representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, share their gratitude for the outgoing President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's interfaith efforts at a farewell reception at the Belém Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders included Paulo Adriano, national communications director, and Joaquim Moreira, the Church’s government relations and interfaith specialist in Portugal.

As a gift to the president for his efforts, Moreira presented Rebelo de Sousa with a rare copy of the Book of Mormon in Portuguese to reflect the Church’s gratitude and presence in the country.

Efforts to establish and strengthen religious freedom rights have made it possible for the Church to grow in the nation, where such rights are a more recent development.

Religious freedom was established in Portugal in 1974.

By 2000, the concentration of members of the Church of Jesus Christ in Portugal was higher than almost any other European country, with five stakes and over 35,000 Church members.

This year commemorates over 50 years of the Church in Portugal, where there are now over 50,000 members.

Related Story Latter-day Saint volunteers respond after deadly storms in Portugal

Adriano said that Portugal has become a “model of sincere friendship and cooperation among faith communities” over the years.

“We are deeply grateful to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for his service and for the respect he has consistently shown to the Church. The strong interfaith relationships built during his presidency will endure,” he added.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the former president of Portugal, expresses his appreciation for work from faith leaders from across the nation, including representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at a farewell reception at the Belém Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rebelo de Sousa ended his term on March 9 and has been succeeded by President António José Seguro.

“We look forward to continuing this spirit of collaboration with the new president … in the years ahead,” said Adriano.

Rebelo de Sousa recognized faith leaders’ role in promoting ethical values, social responsibility and unity within Portuguese society.

Other faith leaders expressed optimism about interfaith cooperation in Portugal, which they said will in turn contribute to the unity, stability and well-being of the nation.

This event was part of the Church’s global efforts to strengthen relationships between community and faith leaders.