The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint volunteers support clean-up efforts in the small village of Chumbaria in central Portugal after deadly storms hit the country in early February 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are working to help friends and neighbors impacted by the deadly storms that swept through parts of Portugal in early February.

At least seven people have died as a result of the storms as of Feb. 11, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

The storms also caused widespread infrastructure damage with floods, landslides and power outages. Wind gusts above 125 mph (200 km/h) also damaged many homes and tore the roofs off some homes, according to a news release from the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

The districts of Leiria, Marinha Grande, Coimbra and Santarém were hardest hit. All members and missionaries in the affected areas are safe, according to the Europe Newsroom report.

Relief efforts

The Church is collaborating with local organizations, including Caritas and the Portuguese Red Cross, to identify urgent needs and support relief efforts.

Latter-day Saint volunteers in Portugal gather and organize donated blankets in February 2026 after deadly storms hit the country. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church has donated essential emergency items, including warm blankets, flashlights, handheld radios, power banks and tarps.

Latter-day Saint volunteers have worked to help Caritas staff sort and prepare the donations for distribution. The Church is also working with the leaders of affected municipalities in Leiria and Marinha Grande to support broader cleanup and distribution efforts.

Latter-day Saint volunteers

In addition to donations from the Church, local members have also donated items and hygiene supplies to those in need.

Latter-day Saint wards and stakes across the country — including in Lisbon, Porto, Porto Norte and Oeiras — set up collection points for donations from members and helped deliver clothing, hygiene supplies, footwear and other goods to Caritas Leiria and Caritas Setúbal.

Latter-day Saint volunteers in Portugal help sort donations from members to Caritas Leiria and Caritas Setúbal after deadly storms hit the country in early February 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder José M. Ribeiro, an Area Seventy, said local members responded with “remarkable willingness.”

“Their service has made a meaningful difference for families facing uncertainty,” he said. “As recovery progresses, the Church will remain in contact with municipal leaders and other organizations to understand where support may still be needed. Our desire is to support communities where appropriate and where our help can genuinely add value.”

Rebuilding hope

Members from the Leiria area spent a full day helping a family in Chumbaria whose home suffered extensive damage.

Volunteers cleared debris from the property and worked to stabilize the damaged portions of the home.

Sarah McGuinness said 40 volunteers arrived the morning after her call for help.

“They didn’t just bring tools; they brought a mountain of energy and heart,” she said. “To this wonderful group of people: You didn’t just help us clear up the damage to the houses and our land — you helped us rebuild our hope.”

Latter-day Saint Julie Reynolds, who helped organize the volunteers from the Leiria area, said it was a joyful day.

Latter-day Saint volunteers support clean-up efforts in the small village of Chumbaria in Central Portugal after deadly storms hit the country in early February 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We feel grateful we were able to take part,” she said. “Working alongside our congregation’s members was the balm we all needed after the storm.”

Offering compassion

President Cosme Costa, president of the Coimbra Portugal Stake, said he saw a swift response from Church members, even the day after the storms began.

“What impressed me most was how our members immediately united — going door to door, checking on neighbors and supporting the municipality and community organizations,” he said. “Their willingness to serve reflects the love of Christ.”

Beyond material aid, the Church is also offering psychological support to help individuals and families manage their emotional needs. Psychological first aid has been a key part of the Church’s relief efforts after similar natural disasters, offered through the Church’s Family Services.

Residents are evacuated by inflatable raft after heavy rains and flooding in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal, Feb. 6, 2026. | Ana Brigida, Associated Press

Buildings and streets are flooding after heavy rains in Portugal in February 2026. | Associated Press