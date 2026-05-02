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Callings

Learn about the new president and matron of the Wichita Kansas Temple

They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated

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Exterior rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple.
Exterior rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

Brian L. Rawson and Linda Rawson, who will serve as president and matron of the new Wichita Kansas Temple beginning when the temple is dedicated.
Brian L. Rawson and Linda Rawson, who will serve as president and matron of the new Wichita Kansas Temple beginning when the temple is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian Lee Rawson and Linda Christine Glines Rawson, Rose Hill Ward, Derby Kansas Stake, called as president and matron of the new Wichita Kansas Temple. President Rawson is a temple worker and former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Richard Ray Rawson and Joyce Ashman Rawson.

Sister Rawson is a Primary teacher and temple worker and former stake and ward Young Women president. She was born in National City, California, to Frederick William Glines and Joyce Marie Glines.

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