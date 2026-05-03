Elder and Sister Stevenson encourage young adults to deepen their conversion and faith in Jesus Christ

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, speak during a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City.

In a worldwide devotional for young adults broadcast Sunday, May 3, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, likened going deeper and deeper in a pool and deeper and deeper into space to going deeper “in our lifelong conversion as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Stevenson pointed to how God’s power and understanding is described in scripture as “infinite.”

“The Apostle Paul in his epistle to the Ephesians taught that the glory of the Church through Jesus Christ extends through ‘all ages, worlds without end,’” Elder Stevenson said. “In the Book of Mormon, the sons of Mosiah spoke of the ‘infinite mercy’ of the Lord, and Mormon wrote to his son Moroni of ‘His infinite goodness and grace.’”

Said Sister Stevenson: “If we ever feel our conversion is complete, let’s invite ourselves to be amazed that we can always deepen our conversion and faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, along with Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner for the Church Educational System, right, speak during a recording for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The devotional was filmed in the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City and the Orson Pratt Observatory at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and broadcast around the world on the Church’s YouTube channel and on broadcasts.churchofjesuschrist.org.

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of education for the Church, opened the devotional.

The Stevensons spoke to young adults in front of a large IMAX screen, with visuals depicting deeper depths as a metaphor for deepening one’s conversion to Jesus Christ. The metaphor began with a swimming pool, then a lake, an ocean, outer space and, finally, deep space.

As a large image of Jesus Christ appears on the IMAX screen, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, speak during a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Orson Pratt Observatory

At the Orson Pratt Observatory, the Stevensons spoke with experts who use the advanced telescopes in their studies.

“One of the things that we have learned here is that it is an almost universal hypothesis within the world of astrophysicists that there is yet much to be discovered — and that the future holds deeper and deeper travel, vision and understanding of the depths of space,” Elder Stevenson said. “There is much further to go in the quest to deepen our understanding and vision of the universe.”

Sister Stevenson emphasized that just as the child who feels they have finally arrived when they reach the deep end of the swimming pool, “we too need to be careful not to find ourselves feeling we somehow can reach an endpoint in our conversion leading to lifelong discipleship.”

From left, Trey Roberts, Becca Metcalf, Chase Roberts and Kassidy Roberts look at one of the displays with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, during the recording for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

One can always deepen one’s conversion, Elder Stevenson added.

“Certainly following baptism and Primary, yes, after we have progressed through Young Men and Young Women, even following a rich and fulfilling mission or participation in ordinances and covenants performed in the holy temple. We should not liken the depth of our conversion to reaching the bottom of the deep end of the pool, lake or even ocean. We can go so much deeper. Deeper than the spectacular images of galaxies millions of light-years away.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a group of young adults during a recording for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Stevenson said that just as the reward to look deeper into space has followed the progression of advanced technology, there will also be blessings from an investment into a deeper conversion to Jesus Christ.

“You too will find as you invest time, effort and apply gospel principles to deepen your conversion, you will likewise be rewarded,” he said. “The eyes of your understanding — with respect to spiritual matters — will be opened, revealing greater depth and clarity.”

Elder Stevenson invited young adults to reserve some quiet time within the next week to prayerfully consider what they can do to deepen their conversion, leading to lifelong discipleship.

“Consider both guiding principles and more tactical action items,” he said. “I’ve done this myself, and I have a list I’m working on. I promise that as you do so, you will find answers, peace, joy, direction and a deepening faith, knowledge and a deepening conversion of Jesus Christ.”

As a large word cloud appears on the IMAX screen, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the recording at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City of a young adult devotional broadcast May 3, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Young adults

The broadcast included several young adults who spoke from around the world, answering the question, “How can I deepen my conversion leading to lifelong discipleship of Jesus Christ?”

Leah Flores from Cabanatuan City, Philippines, said regular temple attendance has helped her deepen her conversion to Jesus Christ, “because it reminds me of who I am and who I am becoming.”

Jennifer Yazmin Castro Guerra in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, said studying the scriptures and general conference messages has taught her that she has a desire to learn from Jesus Christ.

Young adult Tatum Hales answers a question posed by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a recording — for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults — at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“He is there with me,” Guerra said. “He supports me, He strengthens me, and I truly have that testimony that He lives and that He is there for me — for all of us.”

Mission control

Carrying the space exploration metaphor even further, Elder Stevenson pointed to ground control teams who work as support from earth as astronauts explore the cosmos.

With the recent Artemis II mission, a whole team of experts were completely immersed in mission objectives, including predicting obstacles and providing solutions, contributing to the success of the mission and the well-being of the people in space.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, talk with a group of young adults next to a tornado simulation machine during a recording for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“I hope to assure you, in your mission to deepen your conversion leading to a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, you too have a dedicated team deeply interested in your mission goal,” Elder Stevenson said. “I’m grateful to be a part of that team with many others. The restored Church of Jesus Christ is built upon a foundation of apostles and prophets, with Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone. Rest assured, beginning with Him, through a living Prophet, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve — along with dedicated file leaders, family and loved ones — you are not alone.”

In closing, Elder Stevenson said that the Atonement of Jesus Christ is both infinite and eternal.

“He knows each of you and rejoices as you strive to know Him.”

Elder Stevenson invited young adults to reserve some quiet time within the next week to prayerfully consider what they can do to deepen their conversion, leading to lifelong discipleship.

“Consider both guiding principles and more tactical action items,” he said. “I’ve done this myself, and I have a list I’m working on. I promise that as you do so, you will find answers, peace, joy, direction and a deepening faith, knowledge and a deepening conversion of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, at center left, talk with young adults, Gideon Summers, left, Josie Harris, right center and Brandon Miller during a recording for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a recording for a Sunday, May 3, 2026, worldwide devotional for young adults at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News