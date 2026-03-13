Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to more than 700 missionaries at the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026.

More than 600 women ages 18 and older gathered in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 21 to listen to the testimony of Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Stevenson expressed gratitude for the sisters and the numerous ways they bless others’ lives, bearing his witness of the Savior’s love for them.

“You represent the beauty of Zion, along with your families and loved ones,” he said. “Please receive our love and a blessing for the righteous desires of your hearts, for your families and for those for whom you pray so earnestly.”

Elder Stevenson offered several messages reflecting the Savior’s love as he met with local leaders, members and missionaries during a ministry visit in the Mexico Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Feb. 15-22, reported multiple articles on the Church’s Mexico Newsroom. The visit included a meeting with the State of Mexico’s governor.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reaches down to shake the hand of a sister in a wheelchair and greet other attendees after a stake conference meeting in the Mexico City Arbolillo Stake in February 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson; Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Shelley Nash; and members of the Church’s Mexico Area Presidency — Elder Moisés Villanueva, president, and his wife, Sister Leticia Ávalos Villanueva; Elder José Luis Alonso, first counselor, and his wife, Sister Rebeca Alonso; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, second counselor, and his wife, Sister Susan R. Eyre.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks down the aisle while speaking to more than 700 missionaries at the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Messages to youth

On Feb. 15, Elder Stevenson spoke at a devotional attended by 500 youth from multiple stakes in northwest Mexico City, reported Mexico Newsroom

He discussed the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me” (Moses 6:34), and invited youth to balance their screen time by adding more scripture study and reducing social media use.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with a young man after a devotional attended by 1,000 youth from Mérida and Campeche, Mexico, along with their parents and leaders, on Feb. 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I believe the Lord wants us to walk with Him every day — perhaps a little less time on social media and a little more time in the scriptures," he said.

Elder Stevenson testified the youth are chosen children of God.

“He knows everything about you, and as you walk with Him, you will be on the path that leads to peace and joy,” he said, adding a blessing that they may have “the strength to walk with Him, that the Lord may support you in your trials, strengthen you, and that you may build your faith around Him in order to overcome temptation and rise above the challenges in your lives.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles interacts with a youth during a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson addressed 1,000 youth as prospective missionaries from Mérida and Campeche, along with their parents and leaders, in another devotional on Feb. 18, reported Mexico Newsroom.

He invited the youth to consider when to receive a patriarchal blessing, obtain a temple recommend, serve in the house of the Lord and prepare for missionary service. He emphasized that following the covenant path and becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ is the best preparation.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles takes a photo with his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, in front of the Mexico City Mexico Temple in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is an incredible time to be alive and to belong to the Church,” he said. “We are witnessing the Lord accelerate His work.”

He continued: “I encourage you to be worthy of a temple recommend. What a blessing and privilege it is to have a recommend from age 11.”

Messages to missionaries

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles interacts with a sister missionary during a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Feb. 15, Elder Stevenson invited more than 700 missionaries to teach by the power of the Spirit in a devotional at the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico.

On Feb. 20 in Monterrey, Elder Stevenson met with 500 missionaries from the Mexico Mérida, Mexico Monterrey East and Mexico Monterrey West missions.

Missionaries take notes during a devotional with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson discussed the deep love missionaries develop for the places and people they serve, the divine calling and assignment of missionaries, principles of the plan of salvation from “Preach My Gospel,” and the power of the Book of Mormon. He emphasized the importance of lifelong discipleship and bore testimony of a living prophet and missionary work.

“Sharing the gospel is vital to His work,” Elder Stevenson testified. “True success comes from our desire and our commitment.”

Sister missionaries take notes during a devotional with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Governor of State of Mexico

On Feb. 17, Elder Stevenson met with Delfina Gómez, governor of the State of Mexico, at the State Government Palace in Toluca, Mexico, reported Mexico Newsroom.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, center right, meet with Delfina Gómez, governor of the State of Mexico, center, in Toluca, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Also attending are Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Shelley Nash, and Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, and his wife, Sister Leticia Villanueva. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the meeting, Elder Stevenson discussed the Church’s contributions to individuals and families in the area. The group also explored potential areas of collaboration to support government initiatives that promote social development, community well-being, and increased opportunities for the people of Mexico.

The Church’s presence continues to grow in the area following the October 2022 announcement of the Toluca Mexico Temple, southwest of Mexico City, by the late President Russell M. Nelson.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds hands with his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a ministry visit to Mexico on Feb. 20, 2026, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with 500 missionaries from the Mexico Mérida, Mexico Monterrey East, and Mexico Monterrey West Missions. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints