Seated in front row left to right: Elder Paul B. Pieper, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, all General Authority Seventies who serve in the Africa Central Area presidency, and Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy, take a picture with other area leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, April 25, 2026.

Recently, Elder Edward Dube and Elder Carl B. Cook, both of the Presidency of the Seventy, had ministering assignments in the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the separate visits, beginning in April for Elder Dube and in March for Elder Cook, the leaders taught members, leaders and missionaries throughout the area, including in Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They were joined by their wives, Sister Naume Dube and Sister Lynette Cook. Elder Dube, who was born in Zimbabwe, in southeast Africa, is the first native-born African to serve in the Presidency of the Seventy.

The Church’s Africa Central Area began operations on Aug. 1, 2020, and the gospel is growing quickly among its countries. Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is in the area, serves as area president. His counselors are Elder Paul B. Pieper and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier; all three leaders are General Authority Seventies.

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, lead a focus group discussion in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Different members of the presidency and their wives accompanied Elder Dube and Elder Cook at different times during the assignments.

In Uganda, Elder Dube met with and trained leaders and missionaries. In Kenya, he met with area leaders, including newly called Area Seventies, and toured the Church’s new area office building, currently under construction.

The Church’s Africa Newsroom reported that Elder Dube’s visit to Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, “was marked by deep spiritual moments, focused on uplifting members and strengthening their commitment to Christ.” The leaders’ messages also stressed the importance of self-reliance and preparedness.

Elder Dube spoke to missionaries at the Democratic Republic of the Congo Missionary Training Center in Kinshasa on May 1 and told them: “You were created in the image of God’s Son. He has a work for you.”

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy teaches missionaries at the missionary training center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sunday, May 3, Elder Dube presided at a stake conference for the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo N’Djili Stake in Kinshasa. His teachings there focused on the family, conflict management and the transforming power of the love of the Savior Jesus Christ.

In March, Elder Cook ministered in Uganda where he met with mission and stake leaders and young single adult leaders over two days. The visit strengthened unity, deepened faith in Jesus Christ, and reaffirmed the Lord’s hand in the continued growth of His Church in Uganda, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Front row from left to right: Elder Frederick Kamya, Area Seventy for the Uganda Coordinating Council; Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy; Sister Lynette Cook; Sister Isabelle Giraud-Carrier; and Elder Christophe Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, take a picture with YSA leaders in the Kampala Uganda North Stake on March 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When Elder Cook met with young single adult leaders of the Kampala Uganda North Stake, he taught them to strengthen unity, create meaningful opportunities for gathering and ministering, and prepare young adults for future responsibilities in the Church.

Sister Cook talked about how faith, wise planning and trust in the Lord are required to progress in life and prepare for eternal families.

The Cooks also met with full-time sister missionaries for a teaching experience.

The Africa Newsroom report explained that the leaders’ ministry affirmed to members that Jesus Christ leads His Church and is aware of His children in central Africa.

Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Lynette Cook share a teaching experience with sister missionaries serving in the Kampala Uganda North Stake on March 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints