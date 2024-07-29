Africa Central Area breaks ground on new offices amid growth

From left, Elder Ian Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area; Sister Paula Ardern; Sister Nathalie Mutombo; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the area presidency; Sister Lisa Pieper; and Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the area presidency, look at the scale model of the new Africa Central Area office building in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 28, 2024.

Construction is underway on a new office building to house the headquarters of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As the area has grown in Church membership and number of congregations, the number of area employees has grown as well, necessitating a new space as they have outgrown the leased office space currently used in the Langata area of Nairobi, Kenya.

The Africa Central Area began operations on Aug. 1, 2020. The area covers the countries of Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Church is recognized in 11 of those nations, and expects six others to soon be open to the preaching of the gospel, explained a news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

When the area was created from the Africa Southeast Area, there were 124,892 Church members in those countries. Now there are 191,832 — a growth of 54% in four years. The numbers of branches, wards, districts, stakes and missions have all grown as well. The latest stake was created this month in Kyulu, Kenya.

From left, Sister Nathalie Mutombo; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency; Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and area president; Sister Paula Ardern; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the area presidency; and Sister Lisa Pieper turn over the first shovels of dirt at the groundbreaking for the new Africa Central Area office in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 28, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new area offices will be in a three-story building built on two acres that the Church purchased next to the leased space. The space will include underground parking, offices, an auditorium, a wellness center, a room for working mothers, multiple conference rooms and space for future growth.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on June 28, Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, spoke about how 44 years before, missionaries arrived in Kenya, and 30 years before, the Church’s first owned building began operation.

“To any of you that think the day of miracles is something from yesteryear, look no further than the miracle of the growth of the Church in Central Africa,” Elder Ardern said.

He shared that what will make the building a special place will be the people who work in it and the work they will do. “This building is not our work; it is merely a means of facilitating the great work of the Father and of the Son.”

Africa Central Area office employees, missionaries, building designers, contractors and others view a scale model for the new area office building in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 28, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the area presidency, was part of the first area presidency in August 2020 with Elder Joseph W. Sitati and Elder Matthew L. Carpenter. He will become the next area president on Aug. 1, 2024.

At the groundbreaking, Elder Mutombo said, “Truly the Lord is hastening the work, and this new building is a manifestation of that.”

The new building will also help with the gathering of Israel, he said, “because the purpose of the building that will come out of the ground advances the purpose of the Church to invite all to come unto Christ and to make and keep sacred covenants.”

The second counselor in the area presidency, Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy, spoke of the sacrifice, diligence and faith of Church members in the area and of strong foundations.

“[A]s we watch the building grow, we need to remember that we need to keep building ourselves,” Elder Pieper said. “We need to remember that Jesus Christ is the ultimate builder and that He builds men and women. As the building grows we need to grow in our faith and in our strength.”

Church leaders featured on Kenya national television

As the Church grows in Central Africa, Church leaders have had opportunities to make connections with political, faith and opinion leaders and to share more about what the Church does.

From left, KTN "Sunday Best" program host Anthony Ndiema Interviews Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area; Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, Area Seventy responsible for Kenya and Ethiopia; Sister Vulfrida C. Simiyu, area organization adviser in the Africa Central Area; and Nairobi Kenya West Stake President Prince H. Omondi on July 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On July 7, Elder Ardern joined Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, Area Seventy responsible for Kenya and Ethiopia; Sister Vulfrida C. Simiyu, area organization adviser in the Africa Central Area; and Nairobi Kenya West Stake President Prince H. Omondi for “Sunday Best” — a one-hour televised discussion on Kenya’s KTN television.

The host’s first question was, “Are Latter-day Saints Christian?” and Elder Ardern answered: “Yes. Without any question, members of the Church are Christian. We are followers of Jesus Christ.” He went on to share more about the Church’s organization and beliefs.

The focus of the program was on the rising generation, and the Church leaders spoke about the importance of this generation to the Church and what children, youth and young adults do — including speaking about missionaries. They also shared the importance of both religious and secular education.

The entire hour can be viewed on KTN’s YouTube channel.