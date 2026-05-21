In Mexico, President Porter and Sister Browning see children serving others

Children hug Primary General President Susan H. Porter during her ministry in Chenalhó, Chiapas, Mexico, on May 16, 2026.

During an assignment this past weekend, May 15-17, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico, Primary General President Susan H. Porter participated in a devotional for parents and children, trained local leaders, took part in community service activities and met with local government officials.

President Porter was accompanied by Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

During a service activity, dozens of children, Church members and friends in the city swept, painted and cleaned a local park. They all wore T-shirts with the Church’s JustServe logo on them. JustServe is a website and app where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselors in the Primary general presidency, take a group photo with dozens of children, members of the Church and their friends while participating in a service activity in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico, May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter said the Church teaches to obey the two great commandments — to love God and love one’s neighbor.

“We hope that children learn that they can look beyond themselves, look at their community and know that they can make a positive difference with their efforts,” President Porter said in a report from the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

She added, “In Primary they learn about the Savior, Jesus Christ, who went about doing good, and then we give them the opportunity to put it into practice.”

Sister Browning said children have energy, availability and enthusiasm.

“While working with some of the children on their projects, I asked them, ‘How are you feeling? What are you learning?’ And they said they were so happy to be there working together, and they knew that what they were doing was important,” Sister Browning said.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter is accompanied by children in Chenalhó, Chiapas, Mexico, on May 17, 2026. She was given traditional local attire reserved for special guests. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to parents, Sister Browning told them they can have a great influence on their children’s lives through teaching by example the importance of service.

“What you do at home to serve your family, what you do at church or in other areas of your life to do good and show your children what that looks like, will inspire them to do the same. They will follow your example,” Sister Browning said.

The leaders also met with officials in charge of religious affairs for the government of Chiapas, whom President Porter said seek to create peace in the state.

“Being invited to meet with them and learn about their efforts to create peace by uniting people of different faiths was a great honor. It was very meaningful to see their great efforts to generate peace through service and religious freedom,” she said.

Luis Alejandro Coutiño Guízar, director of religious affairs for Chiapas, said, “We celebrate these activities carried out by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; we are very pleased with the participation, the help and the coordination that we have.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, is accompanied by girls in Chenalhó, Chiapas, Mexico, on May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, second from left, interacts with children during a community service activity in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico, in May 2026. She is accompanied by Sister Gaby Herrera, an area organization adviser in the Church's Mexico Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter helps children sweep a public park during a service activity in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico, on May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints