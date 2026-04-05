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General Conference

President Susan H. Porter: ‘Here Am I, Send Me’

‘I invite you to pray to Heavenly Father and say, like Jesus did, “Here am I, send me”’

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sydney Walker
By Sydney Walker

Primary General President Susan H. Porter spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about bringing oneself and others closer to Jesus. The following is a summary of what she said.

President Porter’s talk summary

As part of Heavenly Father’s plan, individuals come to earth, gain a body and choose to live His commandments so they can return to live with Him and their families. He knew His children would make mistakes on earth, so He chose Jesus Christ to help them. Jesus had so much love for Heavenly Father and His children that He said, “Here am I, send me” (Abraham 3:27).

Stay close to Jesus and learn about Him. “Follow His example and say in prayer to Heavenly Father, ‘Here am I, send me.’ Then listen for thoughts and ideas.”

Just as Jesus fed thousands of people with a young boy’s five loaves of bread and two fishes, Heavenly Father can provide miracles when individuals simply offer what they have. “When you say, ‘Here am I, send me,’ Heavenly Father can take something small and simple and make it great.”

As individuals strive to bring themselves and others close to Jesus, they will receive blessings now and later. “I invite you to pray to Heavenly Father and say, like Jesus did, ‘Here am I, send me.’ And then move forward, walking with Him to bring yourselves and others to Christ.”

Notable quotes

“He will help you be happier, learn faster, feel comfort, make friends and have more opportunities.”

“When you strive to bring yourself and others closer to Jesus, you will receive blessings now and later.”

“I invite you to pray to Heavenly Father and say, like Jesus did, ‘Here am I, send me.’”

Who is President Porter?

Primary General President Susan H. Porter of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has President Porter done recently?

Read President Porter’s previous general conference addresses.

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April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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