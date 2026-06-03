Elder Stevenson testifies of God’s love, joy of the gospel during 4-nation ministry in Pacific

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with local Church members and leaders in Apia, Samoa, on May 23, 2026.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently ministered in four Pacific nations and territories — Australia, New Caledonia, Samoa and American Samoa.

The countries he visited differ in language — speaking English, French and Samoan — as well as culture and in the development of the Church. Australia and Samoa, for example, have roots to the early days of the Restoration. New Caledonia, meanwhile, received its first stake in 2012. Despite the differences, Elder Stevenson delivered a universal message testifying of God’s love for each of His children.

“That message is a message that is the same when it is taught in New Caledonia, or when it’s taught in New Zealand, or when it’s taught in Germany or Argentina,” he said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson, center, participate in a special stake conference in Pago Pago, American Samoa, on May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, ministered in the Church’s Pacific Area on May 15-25. The two were joined at different stops by members of the Church’s Pacific Area presidency: Elder Peter F. Meurs, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, all General Authority Seventies, and their wives, Sister Maxine Meurs, Sister Anita Wakolo and Sister Amy Jaggi.

In addition to meeting with government officials — including the prime minister of Samoa, the governor of American Samoa and the mayor of Nouméa, New Caledonia — Elder Stevenson ministered to Latter-day Saint youth, young adults, missionaries, leaders, families and friends of the Church.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional for women and girls in Apia, Samoa, on May 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sharing the joy of the gospel

Elder Stevenson began his ministry in the southwest corner of Australia in the city of Perth — one of the world’s most geographically isolated major cities.

Accompanied by Elder Jaggi, Elder Stevenson encouraged those he taught to find joy in living the gospel, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom. “This is a work of happiness, of gladness, of joy. It is God’s plan of happiness,” he declared.

He also participated in a regional conference for Latter-day Saints in Western Australia. Some traveled as much as seven hours to attend, Pacific Newsroom reported.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, meet with young single adults in Perth, Australia, on May 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From Perth, Elder Stevenson traveled east, spending time in New Caledonia — an archipelago located east of Australia — then continued eastward to the island nation of Samoa and the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

This ministry marked Elder Stevenson’s first time in New Caledonia, which is a collectivity of France.

In a social media post from the capital city, Nouméa, on the main island of Grand Terre, Elder Stevenson called the island “beautiful” and the people “spectacular.”

During a devotional with Latter-day Saints and their friends, Elder Stevenson and Elder Meurs spoke of how New Caledonia is home to a variety of delicious fruits, including papaya, mango, passion fruit, banana, coconut, dragon fruit and more.

They related those fruits to the sweetness of the fruits of the gospel of Jesus Christ, as described by Lehi in his dream of the tree of life. Lehi says the fruit “filled my soul with exceedingly great joy; wherefore, I began to be desirous that my family should partake of it also” (1 Nephi 8:12).

As Elder Stevenson read the above scripture, “we could see that joy in the faces of the members,” Elder Meurs commented.

Latter-day Saints gather for a devotional with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Nouméa, New Caledonia, on May 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in New Caledonia, Elder Stevenson also presented Nouméa Mayor Sonia Lagarde with a marble Christus statuette and a copy of the Book of Mormon in French. Among other topics, the leaders discussed plans for a temple in Nouméa, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson on April 6, 2025.

In Samoa — in addition to meeting with local Church leaders and missionaries — Elder Stevenson and Elder Wakolo met with Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Fosi Schmidt. Over a shared dinner and prayer, Elder Stevenson expressed his thanks to the prime minister for his ongoing leadership and service.

Elder Taniela Wakolo, left, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meet with the Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, the prime minister of the Independent State of Samoa, in Apia, Samoa, on May 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left: Elder Taniela Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy, and Sister Anita Wakolo; Sister Lesa Stevenson and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Samoa Apia Mission President Adney Reid and Sister Tina Reid participate in a devotional with missionaries in Apia, Samoa, on May 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For his final stop, Elder Stevenson traveled to American Samoa, just 40 miles southeast of Samoa but an entire day behind due to the international date line. He participated in meetings with Church leaders, women, missionaries, youth and parents.

In a social media post, he testified to Pacific Latter-day Saints “of the beauty of the gospel of Jesus Christ, of the joy that Jesus Christ will bring into the lives of all who come unto Him and find His way.”

Members of a children’s choir prepare to perform at a special stake conference with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Pago Pago, American Samoa, on May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Peter F. Meurs, Pacific Area president, second from left, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from right, meet with Sonia Lagarde, mayor of Nouméa, New Caledonia, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints attend a special stake conference with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Perth, Australia, on May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints