Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaches young adults on Sunday, May 31, 2026, during the One-by-One Young Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in Lancashire, England.

Spiritual strength requires the ongoing influence of the Holy Ghost, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught young adults on Sunday, May 31, during the One-by-One Young Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“You will need the Holy Ghost to quietly witness to you: ‘It is true. The light is on. What you believe is real and you can count on it,’” he said.

Around 1,500 young adults gathered from 24 European countries for the conference held in Lancashire, England, the Church’s U.K. newsroom reported.

Elder Gilbert was accompanied by his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, who said the Lord provides patterns to help His children avoid deception and remain anchored in truth. That pattern is, one, always follow the living Prophet and, two, do everything necessary to keep the Holy Ghost’s presence.

“We don’t need to fear,” she said. “We have a Prophet in the land. As we look to our living Prophet and study and follow the counsel that he is giving, we can trust him to help us know what God would have us do.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, center, teach young adults on Sunday, May 31, 2026, during the One-by-One Young Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in Lancashire, England. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Growing closer to Christ

During his address, Elder Gilbert drew on teachings from both President Dallin H. Oaks and the late President Russell M. Nelson.

Prophetic counsel provides practical principles for remaining spiritually grounded, Elder Gilbert said, and chief among that counsel is developing a stronger relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Whatever doubts you may have, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elder Gilbert said.

He encouraged young adults to strengthen their faith through service, as one of the most effective ways to grow closer to Christ is by ministering to others as He did. This will alleviate fears, concerns, anxieties and doubts while increasing personal revelation, Elder Gilbert said.

“If you want to know if the Church is true, serve other people,” he said. “Because when you do, you will see that Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father are active in their lives. They know them. And they will talk to you as you try to serve other people.”

Elder Gilbert also told young adults to seek counsel from faithful and trusted sources, particularly when facing questions or uncertainty; and to seek friends with whom they can feel the Spirit.

Strength comes from gathering with fellow believers, Elder Gilbert said, which is why events like young adult conferences matter.

“This isn’t going to happen every week,” he said. “You’re not going to walk into work next week or into university next week and everyone around you feels like this. But you can remember what you felt this weekend.”

Young adults listen to Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, May 31, 2026, during the One-by-One Young Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in Lancashire, England. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘You are the very hope of Israel’

Regarding the questions and concerns that many young adults face, Elder Gilbert said faith requires both humility and patience. Sincere questions are important, he said, and answers come through continued discipleship and trust in the Lord: “Every faithful question, in time, will be answered.”

Quoting President Nelson, Elder Gilbert said lasting happiness is found through Jesus Christ rather than through the world’s changing values. When an individual yokes themselves to the Savior, He alone has the power to lift them out of the world’s pull.

“The truth is, it is much more exhausting to seek happiness where you can never find it,” Elder Gilbert said. “I can promise you, with the most clarity I know how to give, you will be happier and have more meaning throughout your life if you will hold on to the truths you know.”

Elder Gilbert concluded his message by bearing testimony of Jesus Christ and of the role of living prophets. He also expressed confidence in the young adults’ futures and blessed them with the gift of faith.

“The things you have felt this weekend will become an anchor to you in the coming years,” Elder Gilbert said, adding, “You are the very hope of Israel.”

Young adults listen to Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, May 31, 2026, during the One-by-One Young Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in Lancashire, England. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints