This week on social: Hastening the Lord’s work

Crissa Winger, 16, speaks with President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, outside the Yorba Linda California Temple in Yorba Linda, California, on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

This past week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared updates from temple dedications, experiences from ministry trips and testimonies of the eternal worth and individuality of a divine identity.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared this June 7 post after he dedicated the Yorba Linda California Temple on June 6.

“The words at the door of the temple — ‘Holiness to the Lord’ — are both an invitation and a commandment to all who would enter.”

Comparing natural monuments — volcanoes — to the temples on the west coast of the United States, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his thoughts after dedicating the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple in this June 7 post.

“Just as these great mountains mark the landscape, holy temples — and the covenants we make there — mark and connect our lives with the God of the universe.”

Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman shared her excitement to see more and more young sisters serving missions and referenced For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.

“The Lord is hastening His work, and He has invited you to help,” she wrote in a Young Women Worldwide post on June 10.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this post on June 11 with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about a recent ministry in the United Kingdom.

“Visiting with missionaries in England recently was immensely nostalgic for me, as I also served as a young missionary in this wonderful country.”

He also shared this June 10 post with a clip from his April 2026 general conference remarks.

Elder Gilbert also shared this June 5 post about his ministry assignment with Elder Cook, reflecting on the important work of early missionaries in the British Isles.

“Walking in the footsteps of those pioneering Apostles reminded me of the call we share with them even today, to be a witness to the name of Christ in all the world.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared on June 6 this video clip from his April 2026 general conference remarks, speaking on the implications of the knowledge of Christ’s Resurrection.

“All who live or ever have lived who come unto Christ and live His gospel will feel joy beyond any earthly expression as we reunite, resurrected, with our Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ and with our parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and ancestors.”

Reflecting on her BYU Women’s Conference message in 2025, Sister J. Anette Dennis reminded Relief Society sisters that “you need never walk alone” in a post June 7.

To comfort members in times when they may pass through trials, the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency wrote: “You do not need to fear the future, even marriage and parenthood, because the Savior will be with you.”

Sharing a video excerpt of his recent video “Faith, Dignity, and Human Flourishing: Hearing God’s Voice in an Age of AI” on June 10, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded Saints of his counsel and invitations surrounding the emergence of artificial intelligence.

“In a world of accelerating technology and artificial intelligence, may we never lose the divine intelligence that matters most — the voice of God.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video on June 9 of more than 1,600 For the Strength of Youth camp counselors chanting and waving.

“To them, and to every conference counselor in the whole world, I say: Thank you for loving God and loving His great youth. Thank you for testifying of Christ,” she wrote.

Speaking of his patriarchal blessing, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “It has helped me strive to remain on the covenant path” in a June 7 video.

Elder Soares reminisced on his experience visiting with the patriarch who bestowed his blessing upon him years ago. “Such knowledge is a daily comfort to me as I strive to remain faithful to His service,” he said.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this video on June 7 playing a vibrant piano duet and expressing the importance of recognizing and sharing individual gifts and talents.

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are all united in faith and in our commitment to living the gospel. But unity does not mean uniformity. Our church congregations are like a beautiful mosaic — rich with diverse backgrounds, talents and experiences.”