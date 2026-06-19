Elder Quentin L. Cook: How the Book of Mormon is ‘fundamental’ in missionary work

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up an 1830 first edition copy of the Book of Mormon while speaking at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Elder Quentin L. Cook was a young missionary in England when his mission president, Elder Marion D. Hanks, instilled in his missionaries a deep love of the Book of Mormon.

Elder Hanks, who served as a general authority from 1953 to 1992, instructed each missionary to read an unmarked copy of the Book of Mormon at least twice. In the first reading, missionaries identified and marked in red all references to Jesus Christ. During the second reading, they used a different color to highlight the doctrines and principles of the gospel.

“I found this assignment to be riveting, compelling and spiritually uplifting, particularly reading and marking references to the Savior,” said Elder Cook, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, adding that he was also pleased to learn the exercise was “universally significant” for nearly all the missionaries, including his companion and future fellow Apostle, the late President Jeffrey R. Holland.

The same reading exercise is recommended at the end of Chapter 5 in “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles endorses this approach, which he used as a young missionary and mission president.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Book of Mormon is truly a second witness of Jesus Christ and the keystone of our religion in that it contains the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Cook testified while addressing new mission presidents and their wives on Friday, June 19, at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

“The Book of Mormon is fundamental for missionary work.”

In his message, Elder Cook emphasized fulfilling the missionary purpose by using the scriptures and “Preach My Gospel,” with a particular focus on the Book of Mormon and the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Learning and teaching doctrine

When it was decided to replace the 1985 missionary guide with what became “Preach My Gospel,” Elder Cook recounted a meeting where President Gordon B. Hinckley envisioned missionaries learning doctrinal concepts and teaching them in their own words — not memorized — as guided by the Holy Ghost. He also wanted missionaries to develop firm testimonies and return home with deep, abiding conversions, enabling them to serve throughout their lives and use their knowledge to bless their families.

President Hinckley’s guidance helped develop Chapter 3 of “Preach My Gospel,” which covers the essential doctrine of the Restoration.

Elder Cook said he strongly supports what President Hinckley envisioned but offered a “gentle caution” to mission leaders — if missionaries focus more on personal knowledge and development than bringing souls to Christ, they might misuse time meant for finding, teaching and baptizing, missing out on greater spiritual experiences.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I have found that most spiritual experiences occur when we are helping and serving others and accomplishing the Lord’s purpose,” he said. “Diligent, prayerful study and extraordinary effort to find and teach the elect brings increased spiritual understanding and blessings that result in a deep, lasting conversion to the Lord and His gospel.”

Book of Mormon

Referencing Chapter 5 of “Preach My Gospel,” Elder Cook offered several ideas for mission leaders to help missionaries use the power of the Book of Mormon in missionary work.

Teach missionaries to quote and use the scriptures when speaking, especially scriptures related to the Savior.

Help missionaries to be inspired and strengthened by missionaries from the Book of Mormon.

Study Book of Mormon prophets to improve missionary effectiveness, such as Moroni’s guidance of Joseph Smith to show the value of a good trainer.

One challenge for mission leaders will be motivating missionaries to gain strong testimonies of the Savior and His restored Church. Some may focus on unrevealed matters of faith, like Joseph Smith’s translation process, which doesn’t lead to spiritual growth.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Ultimately, Moroni’s counsel to read and ponder and then ask God ‘with a sincere heart [and] with real intent’ to confirm scriptural truths by the ‘power of the Holy Ghost’ is the answer,” Elder Cook said (Moroni 10:4).

Prophet Joseph Smith

Elder Cook concluded his remarks by bearing his witness of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and Joseph Smith’s prophetic mission, including his role as an instrument — not the author — in bringing forth sacred scripture.

Elder Cook showed new mission leaders a page from the original Book of Mormon manuscript, noting its text remains unchanged since translation, as well as a first edition copy, one of 5,000 printed in Palmyra, New York, in 1830. Since then, millions of copies in hundreds of languages have been published.

“The Book of Mormon not only testifies of Christ but also of the prophetic mission of Joseph Smith,” Elder Cook said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up a page of the original manuscript of the Book of Mormon while speaking at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New mission leaders line up to see and photograph an 1830 first edition copy of the Book of Mormon and a page of the original manuscript at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New mission leaders line up to see and photograph an 1830 first edition copy of the Book of Mormon and a page of the original manuscript at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 19, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New mission leaders line up to see and photograph an 1830 first edition copy of the Book of Mormon and a page of the original manuscript at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints

A new mission leader takes a photo of an 1830 first edition copy of the Book of Mormon at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints