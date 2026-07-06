‘Every member who is willing can do something’ to further missionary work, Elder Renlund says

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Missionaries alone cannot fully teach the gospel and establish the Church, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders — it requires the involvement of members working alongside them.

“While sharing the gospel can occur in the absence of full-time missionaries, it is uncommon for it to be fruitful in the absence of member involvement,” Elder Renlund said. “Yet typically, when we teach this, many heads hang down, members feel guilty and little changes.”

In his message, Elder Renlund said involving members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in missionary work can be simple, normal and natural.

“Every member who is willing can do something,” he said. “Indeed, everyone who is willing will become a ‘fisher’ and a ‘hunter’ for others who are willing to let God prevail in their lives (see Jeremiah 16:16).”

Elder Renlund’s emphasis on members assisting in missionary work was highlighted in a July 2 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Jesus Christ modeled what it means for Latter-day Saints to “love, share and invite.” He demonstrated perfect love to everyone He met, shared the simple truths of the gospel and invited all to act — and ultimately to follow Him.

Jesus Christ demonstrated for Latter-day Saints how to “love, share and invite” others. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members contribute to the Church’s growth worldwide by teaching Sunday classes, paying tithing and preparing the next generation to share the gospel.

“The best thing you can do is be a missionary yourself — to love, share and invite,” said Sister Jane S. Owen, wife of Provo Missionary Training Center President Stephen W. Owen, in the Church video about the MTC experience.

Members can support missionary work through simple acts — praying for the missionaries, carrying pass-along cards and inviting neighbors and friends to a Church activity or service opportunity. Additional tips, tools and prompts for how to love, share and invite are available at Share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church members can invite friends to participate in service opportunities. JustServe.org has many service opportunities where members can serve and interact with people of all faiths. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church has also provided each ward and branch with a webpage and activity-sharing resources to invite friends to activities and Sunday worship services.

Elder Renlund promised that God will magnify the efforts of missionaries and members who commit to working in unity.

“Make working with them an important part of your goals and plans,” he said.