Church offers guidelines and information for prospective full-time missionaries

A choir of full-time missionaries sing during the Sunday morning session of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Provo, Utah.

During the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Church President Dallin H. Oaks highlighted the continuing growth of the missionary force, noting that more than 87,000 full-time missionaries are serving with an incoming wave of 18-year-old sisters beginning their service.

This marks the highest number of full-time missionaries in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As a growing number of young men and women prepare for missionary service, Church leaders have outlined several informative points of guidance to assist prospective missionaries and their families, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

When to submit mission applications

Prospective missionaries may submit their application through local Church leaders up to 150 days before their availability dates.

This expanded timeline can be a meaningful blessing for prospective missionaries and their families. Submitting an application earlier may provide more time to make important life plans; complete needed medical, dental, passport and visa requirements; and prepare spiritually and emotionally for service.

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teach a family in Ghana in 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders encourage prospective missionaries to begin working with their bishops or branch presidents well in advance of that 150-day window to allow adequate time to prepare a completed application.

Physical and mental health

Prospective missionaries are encouraged to ensure their physical and mental health is ready for full-time service before submitting an application.

As part of this process, an examination by both a physician and a dentist is required. These professionals can identify any conditions that should be addressed before missionary service begins and provide helpful guidance for maintaining health in the field. Many countries require missionaries to receive certain vaccinations to protect against disease.

Wisdom teeth

The Church has updated its dental-care guidelines for prospective missionaries.

For several years, the removal of healthy wisdom teeth has not been required prior to missionary service. Instead, removal should be considered when teeth show signs of disease or pose a significant risk. This approach helps avoid unnecessary procedures while reducing costs for prospective missionaries and their families.

Each missionary assignment

Every missionary is called by the Prophet and assigned to a mission, through inspiration, by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Providing complete medical, mental health and background information is important. Accurate and complete information will bless missionaries during their service.

Young service missionaries

Young service missionaries are called by the Prophet, and their service assignments are tailored to individual needs.

Elder Garrett Mill, a service missionary, works on a wheel line during his shift Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Idaho Falls Crops, a welfare farm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, south of Idaho Falls, Idaho. | Drew Nash, for the Deseret News

Though living at home, they belong to a mission and are invited to attend zone conferences and other mission-related gatherings. In addition to service assignments, they can also participate in teaching alongside other missionaries under the direction of the mission president.

Service missionary advisers play a key role in providing day-to-day support and guidance, ensuring that each service missionary feels engaged in their calling.

11 missionary training centers

Missionary training centers for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are located around the globe, providing training in numerous languages and serving missionaries assigned to a wide range of regions.

Missionary training centers are located in Brazil, England, Ghana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Provo, Utah. These MTCs reflect the increasingly global reach of the Church’s missionary program.

The Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, is one of 11 missionary training centers operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world. This photo was taken on Saturday, June 20, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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Additional information

For additional information, visit this page featuring frequently asked questions.