Learn about the new president, matron of the new Fort Worth Texas Temple

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

Tommy L. Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton, who will begin serving as president and matron of the new Fort Worth Texas Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tommy Lawrence Hamilton and Debra Diane Prather Hamilton, North Richland Hills Ward, Hurst Texas Stake, called as president and matron of the new Fort Worth Texas Temple. President Hamilton is a temple preparation instructor and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Spring Hill, Louisiana, to John Benjamin Hamilton and Mary Marie Norwood.

Sister Hamilton is a temple preparation instructor and temple worker and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Robert Edward Prather and Rachel Maxine Franklin.