Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages individuals to strengthen faith in Jesus Christ and to grow spiritually, socially, physically and intellectually.

But increasing faith while acquiring knowledge and skills can be difficult, noted Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students around the world on Friday, July 31.

“The challenge is to find the time for spiritual growth while acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a very competitive world,” said Elder Cook.

Increasing in faith, knowledge and skills all require effort and commitment. However, “We cannot expect to have faith at the center of our lives if all our efforts are expended on skills, knowledge, making money, or other pursuits,” he said.

Elder Cook shared three essential principles for individuals to follow to “strengthen your faith as you face life’s challenges.”

1. Choices are critical

“Understand that there is truly opposition in all things. The choices you make are critical,” Elder Cook told listeners.

Many students are in a stage of life full of important decisions and choices. “The choices you will make are the key to your future and your happiness. Remember, you are the sum total of every decision you make,” said Elder Cook.

The prophet Lehi near the end of his life taught, “Wherefore, men are free according to the flesh; and all things are given them which are expedient unto man. And they are free to choose liberty and eternal life, through the great Mediator of all men, or to choose captivity and death, according to the captivity and power of the devil; for he seeketh that all men might be miserable like unto himself” (2 Nephi 2:27).

In making tough decisions, avoid rationalization or diversion, Elder Cook counseled.

Many today argue that individuals are not accountable for their choices. “Because of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, we know that we are accountable for our choices, and we also know to whom we must account — It is the Savior.”

Do not suppose that rationalizations about bad choices will be any more effective than trying to rationalize to the ocean why a ship was built in such a way that it could not float, said Elder Cook.

“Let me make it very clear: the choices you make are critical,” he said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, July 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2. Avoid bondage, subjugation and addictions

Addictions that impair agency, contradict moral beliefs and destroy good health cause bondage, said Elder Cook. “The impact of drugs and alcohol, immorality, pornography, gambling, financial subjugation and other afflictions impose on those in bondage and on society a burden of such magnitude that it is almost impossible to quantify.”

Some addictions, while not inherently evil, can use up one’s precious allotment of time that could otherwise be used to accomplish virtuous objectives. “These can include excessive use of social media, video and digital games, and many others,” Elder Cook said.

The most universal subjugation today is making choices that are inconsistent with the gospel of Jesus Christ. “Substituting the philosophies of men for gospel truth can lead us away from the simplicity of the Savior’s message,” Elder Cook warned.

The apostle Paul tried to teach the Athenians about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. When the crowd realized the simplicity of his message and that it was not new, they would not hear (see Acts 17:21).

“This is emblematic of our own day, where gospel truths are often rejected or distorted to make them intellectually more appealing or compatible with current cultural trends and intellectual philosophies,” said Elder Cook. “If we are not careful, we can be captured by these trends and place ourselves in intellectual bondage.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares a photo of the Savior during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, July 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Utilize the Atonement of Jesus Christ

“Live so that the Atonement of Jesus Christ can be efficacious in your life,” Elder Cook told students.

While rationalization for bad choices is not effective, repentance and following the Savior is, he said.

The Savior declared, “Learn of me, and listen to my words; walk in the meekness of my Spirit, and you shall have peace in me” (Doctrine and Covenants 19:23).

Said Elder Cook, “This is the path you will want to follow.”

Those who repent will be blessed by the Atonement of Jesus Christ, he promised. “Without His Atonement, the eternal principle of justice would require punishment. Because of the Savior’s Atonement, mercy can prevail for those who have repented and allow them to return to the presence of God,” Elder Cook taught.

In conclusion, he testified of the divinity of the Savior and the reality of His Atonement. “I desire that you will prayerfully consider the significant choices that are before you.”