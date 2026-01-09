Families are ‘where we can experience the greatest joy,’ says BYU–Pathway president

In his most recent general conference address in October 2025, President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reminded listeners that The Family Proclamation “declares that ‘the family is ordained of God’ and ‘is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.’”

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, reiterated President Oaks’ prophetic counsel on the importance of the family as being ordained of God in an address to BYU–Pathway students around the world during a broadcast on Friday, Jan. 9.

“Families are central to God’s plan because we can only be exalted in families,” President Ashton said. “Families are also where we can experience the greatest joy.”

President Ashton said that since President Oaks’ address, they have heard concerns from students about marrying and having children. In response to those concerns, he quoted 1 Nephi 3:7: “The Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”

Sister Ashton also spoke to those who worry about being able to marry.

“Know that God has a way for you to accomplish this commandment,” she said. “Your job is to move forward prayerfully in faith. God can help you find someone who has similar beliefs, goals, hopes and dreams. He can help you overcome barriers to your righteous desire for marriage. He can even help you afford marriage.”

She also acknowledged that some faithful Latter-day Saints will not be able to marry or have children in this life.

“This is not an indication of God’s displeasure or your worthiness. Sometimes God’s timing is different than ours. While it can be difficult and painful to wait on the Lord’s timing, the Savior knows how we feel and can comfort us.”

All those who are faithful will eventually be able to fulfill these commandments and enjoy these blessings, Sister Ashton said.

President Ashton said God will also help married couples fulfill the commandment to have children.

“The number of children a couple should have is a decision to be made between that couple and God,” he said.

Building a family

President and Sister Ashton have seen the promise made by Nephi that the Lord “shall prepare a way” for “the thing which he commandeth them” in their own lives.

Sister Ashton said she and President Ashton were prayerful about when to start their own family — feeling it was right to do so when they were still in graduate school. Even though Sister Ashton wasn’t able to return to medical school after giving birth, she said God gave her peace about the path that she pursued.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks during a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway students around the world on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

Said President Ashton: “Two of our children came as welcome surprises. Others came as the result of prayer and revelation.”

He added that God sustained and inspired them in raising their seven children.

“As mission leaders, we only got about four hours of sleep a night for the first few months because our baby was colicky, but God made it enough,” he said. “And while having a large family has been hard work, our children have brought us much joy.”

Sister Ashton testified that God will also help sustain those who are prayerful and obedient to divine direction.

President Ashton ended the devotional by saying: “It is the Savior’s life, example and sacrifice on our behalf that makes God’s plan for His children operative. It is only through faith in Jesus Christ, repentance, performing saving ordinances and keeping the associated covenants that we can receive divine power to keep God’s commandments and ultimately be exalted as families.”