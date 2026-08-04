Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy, throws the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends gathered Monday, July 20, to watch Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Southwest Area, throw the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game.

The game took place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Diamondbacks playing the Athletics. Prior to the game, a choir of Church members and friends sang the U.S. national anthem.

Elder Dunn, who was born in Tucson, Arizona, called the event “a great night for the Church.” Throwing the first pitch at a baseball game was also “a dream come true” for him, especially with his two sons and two of his grandchildren there to support him.

The game was a chance for Church members in Arizona to unite with the broader community and cheer on their team, Elder Dunn continued. But it was also “a celebration of faith and family and the simple joy of just spending time together.”

Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy, center, enjoys an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 20, 2026. | Todd Holbrook

Gilbert Arizona Seville Stake President Ethan Willis said this was the fourth year his stake has partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the annual event is now a “wonderful and widely anticipated tradition.”

Gathering at a ball game, he continued, “is such a natural way to love, share and invite. Friends and neighbors spend an evening together, and conversations about faith and family happen in a genuine way.”

He said the game’s announcer began the evening by noting the Church’s deep roots in Arizona and recognizing its commitment to strengthening families and faith in Jesus Christ. “Hearing those words over the stadium loudspeakers was special and created a feeling of unity that set the tone for the entire evening.”

Another highlight was seeing, for the first time, service missionaries honored during pregame festivities, President Willis said. He especially appreciated that it was the Diamondbacks’ idea to recognize the service missionaries.

Local service missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are honored at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 20, 2026. | Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks

“As the missionaries came onto the field, I was surprised by the loud ovation they received,” President Willis said. “It was a touching moment and reflected the appreciation the Arizona community has for the service missionaries who quietly serve every day. Their service is often behind the scenes, but it is noticed, valued and appreciated by those in our community.”

When the time came for the national anthem, a choir of more than 200 singers from across Arizona did the honors, President Willis continued. “It was inspiring to see friends and members from all across Arizona gather together in such a meaningful expression of faith, patriotism and community.”

A choir gathers to sing the U.S. national anthem at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 20, 2026. | Todd Holbrook

Following the first pitch, Elder Dunn spent time in a meet-and-greet area with Church members, friends and community guests, President Willis said. Elder Dunn gave each person his full attention, asking thoughtful questions and listening fully. President Willis said it was evident how much Elder Dunn loves people, adding that many people commented afterwards on how approachable and down-to-earth he was.

“One thing I heard [Elder Dunn] say several times throughout the evening really stayed with me: ‘We’re all brothers and sisters from different walks of life all coming together to celebrate the bond of humanity and enjoy time together,’” President Willis recounted. “That wasn’t just something he said — it was reflected in the way he treated everyone.”

Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy, right, interacts with baseball fans at an Arizona Diamondbacks game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 20, 2026. | Todd Holbrook