A policeman with a sniffer dog looks at the damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026.

After deadly flash flooding along the Nepal-China border that killed hundreds of people and left many more missing, the Asia Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on Thursday, Aug. 27.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating disaster that has affected communities across Nepal and China. Our prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones, been injured or been displaced as a result of this tragedy, as well as with the emergency responders, relief workers and volunteers who are serving tirelessly to care for those in need.

“As recovery efforts continue, we pray for the safety, strength and resilience of all those affected and for the swift restoration of impacted communities. The Church will assess opportunities to provide relief and assistance to those impacted as individuals, families and communities begin the challenging journey of recovery and rebuilding.”

The Asia Area presidency is composed of Elder Kelly R. Johnson, president, and Elder David L. Buckner and Elder Wan-Liang Wu. All are General Authority Seventies. The statement was posted on the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom in English.

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Niranjan Shrestha, Associated Press

Mudslides — water carrying mud and debris — several stories high caused by a glacier collapsing in the Himalayas region swept through villages and washed out bridges on Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to news reports.

In Nepal, officials report at least 389 people are dead and more than 460 injured, reported the Associated Press. And 910 people are reported to be missing in Nepal, including hundreds of foreigners and pilgrims. Authorities in Tibet, an autonomous region of China, reported at least three dead and 558 missing, according to news reports.

People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Niranjan Shrestha, Associated Press

Rescue teams and military were searching Thursday for missing people. More than 100 people had been rescued by the Nepalese army.

The Nepal Red Cross Society chairman Bishal Kumar Bhandari said the agency has shifted its focus from rescue to large-scale relief operations in the flood-hit districts and that 1,200 people were displaced from at least three villages.

The Church has three administrative areas in Asia: the Asia North Area, which includes Japan, Mongolia and South Korea; the Philippines Area; and the Asia Area. Across Asia, there are more than 1.3 million Church members in 2,192 congregations, according to the Church’s statistics as of the end of 2025.

Nepal was one of three Asian countries Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministered in during an 18-day ministry in May and June 2025. She met with representatives of nonprofit organizations that have been collaborating with the Church on the Relief Society’s global initiative to help women and children and spoke to Latter-day Saints gathered in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepalese policemen watch as earthmovers clear the debris of flash flooding in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Niranjan Shrestha, Associated Press

Damage is seen in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Niranjan Shrestha, Associated Press