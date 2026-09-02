A Church News video from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, features Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Cambodian Latter-day Saints sharing the blessings of the temple.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — When inside a house of the Lord, “take a moment to be still,” invited Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the new Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple.

While life can be hard, the temple puts everything into greater perspective in Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness, he said before dedicating the temple on Sunday, Aug. 30.

This Church News video, titled “Our Eternal View,” features Elder Kearon; his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon; and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cambodia.

In a country where millions of people were killed in genocide from 1975 to 1979, Church members expressed their gratitude for the opportunity they now have to be sealed to their family members and to perform saving ordinances for their ancestors.

In the temple, people can feel the love of the Savior and “restore the hope that they need,” said President Samnang Sea, president of the Phnom Penh Cambodia North Stake. “They will leave with a brighter hope for their life.”

All can find peace in the temple, Elder Kearon said. “Be still and know that He is God.”