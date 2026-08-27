Video: Cambodia ‘treasures temples’

In a Church News video, Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In front of a crowd of some 600 Cambodian leaders, media representatives, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends gathered on the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple grounds earlier this month, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared what it means to have a new temple in the country.

“Cambodia is a country that treasures temples,” Elder Gong said on Aug. 12.

This Church News video, titled “Treasuring Temples,” includes Elder Gong, Church pioneers in Cambodia and others who are joyfully welcoming the new temple in the country that has been through dark times in the past.

“For us, this temple is a holy and sacred place where heaven and earth come together in serenity and harmony. In the holy temple, we worship God and receive His blessings,” Elder Gong said.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Phnom Penh temple Sunday, Aug. 30. The ceremony, at 10 a.m. local time, will be broadcast to all units in the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

Once dedicated, the Phnom Penh temple, standing in Cambodia’s capital city, will become the Church’s 222nd operating house of the Lord.