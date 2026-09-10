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Leaders & Ministry

Elder Corbitt unites with faith leaders for national day of prayer in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic president invited religious leaders to the national palace to pray for the nation and share a message of hope

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Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, stands with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinder at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, stands with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinder at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7 in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, reported the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.

“I feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to participate in this gathering and share with great friends from other religious denominations,” Elder Corbitt said. “Activities like this reflect the importance of religious freedom, which allows us to unite, engage in dialogue and work together for the well-being of the Dominican people.”

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader called for the event to bring together leaders from various religious denominations to pray for the nation and convey a message of gratitude and hope.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, stands in a gray suit with other religious leaders. He represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, stands in a gray suit with other religious leaders. He represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pastor Milcíades Franjul, director of the Christian Liaison Office to the Executive Branch, organized the gathering. Attendees included first lady Raquel Arbaje; Monsignor Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán, coadjutor archbishop of Santo Domingo; and leaders from the nation’s evangelical and Protestant communities, among other religious leaders and representatives.

The Church’s participation in the event reflects its commitment to follow Jesus Christ’s example of serving others and working alongside government, religious and community organizations to support families and strengthen communities worldwide.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, right, stands with Pastor Milcíades Franjul, director of the Christian Liaison Office to the Executive Branch, at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, right, stands with Pastor Milcíades Franjul, director of the Christian Liaison Office to the Executive Branch, at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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