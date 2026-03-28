Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency, greets Monsignor Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán, coadjutor archbishop of the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in March 2026.

Two General Authority Seventies and members of the Caribbean Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently met with the presiding Roman Catholic Church leader in the Dominican Republic. The purpose of their meeting was to strengthen bonds of friendship and explore opportunities for Christian collaboration and joint service to benefit the region.

Elder Hugo Montoya, first counselor in the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency, and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, second counselor, visited Monsignor Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán, coadjutor archbishop of the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo, and Father Nelson Clark at the offices of the Episcopal Conference.

The March 17 interfaith meeting was reported on the Church’s Caribbean Newsroom.

Father Nelson Clark, left; Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church's Caribbean Area presidency; Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency; and Monsignor Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán, coadjutor archbishop of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The group met in a spirit of Christian collaboration in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in March 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the meeting, leaders of both faiths identified key areas of cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting and protecting the holistic well-being of all people.

Elder Montoya and Elder Corbitt expressed their admiration and support for the social work provided by the Catholic Church through Cáritas and Fe y Alegría, both global Catholic humanitarian organizations.

Elder Montoya and Elder Corbitt presented details regarding the future construction of the Santiago Dominican Republic Temple, announced by the late President Russell M. Nelson during October 2024 general conference. The Church leaders said the new house of the Lord would serve Latter-day Saints in the country’s northern region. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

The group discussed and agreed on the importance of religious freedom as a fundamental pillar for social peace and for strengthening family values within the country.

The day before President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, including one in Santiago, Dominican Republic, a child of Yokasta Estrella drew this picture of a temple in Santiago, she said. | Provided by Yokasta Estrella

The Catholic leaders were also open to the General Authority Seventies’ invitation to attend BYU’s International Law and Religion Symposium in Provo, Utah.

The meeting concluded with Monsignor Morel, Elder Montoya and Elder Corbitt expressing enthusiasm for collaborating to build a stronger society centered on Christian principles.

Elder Montoya and Elder Corbitt presented the Catholic leader with a gift — a small replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue. “He appreciated this, and he recognized ‘the resurrected Christ,’” Elder Montoya told the Church News.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, presents Monsignor Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán, coadjutor archbishop of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with a small replica of Thorvaldsen's Christus statue in March 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Last October, Elder Corbitt, then-Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé (now Elder Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles) and other local Church members represented the Church in donating new medical equipment to a hospital in Santo Domingo and met with Raquel Arbaje, first lady of the Dominican Republic.