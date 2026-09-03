The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, left, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, stands with Eduardo Cancela, vice president of TeleOnce, during an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 28, 2026.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, visited TeleOnce TV as part of a visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico, touring the station’s facilities Aug. 28 and learning about its operations, the Church’s Caribbean Newsroom reported.

During an earlier event organized by the Church to recognize two key media figures, Elder Corbitt — a member of the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency — met with TeleOnce TV Vice President Eduardo Cancela, one of the award recipients, who arranged a tour through the station’s production, broadcasting and operations.

Third from the left, Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, and a delegation of Latter-day Saints visited TeleOnce TV as part of a visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The two discussed the media’s role in informing and strengthening communities — a purpose Elder Corbitt said aligns with the Church’s mission to bring people closer to Jesus Christ.

Elder Corbitt and the Church delegation he led thanked the TeleOnce TV team for the tour. The meeting was part of the Church’s ongoing effort to build relationships with media and civic leaders through dialogue and collaboration.

Small groups of Latter-day Saint American servicemen stationed in Puerto Rico began holding Church meetings in the 1940s.

Today there are nearly 27,000 Church members in Puerto Rico, attending 38 congregations, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was dedicated in 2023.