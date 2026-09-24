Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, second from left, arrive at a young single adult devotional at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wants young single adults to know that the Lord needs their light wherever He might lead them.

“As you remain anchored in Christ, He can use you as a steady light in places only you can reach,” Elder Soares said on Sunday, Sept. 20. “You may not always recognize your influence, but as you choose the Savior, honor your covenants and love His children, His light will shine through you, bringing direction, safety and hope to those seeking a secure place in a changing world.”

Elder Soares was the concluding speaker at the third annual United States Northeast Area Young Single Adult Cities of Light conference, on Sept. 18-20 in New York City and themed “Anchored in Christ,” ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Young single adults gather for a devotional at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The conference invited young single adults ages 18 to 35 to draw closer to Christ and anchor themselves to Him by building their lives on His gospel, strengthening their connection to Him through covenants and finding lasting stability in His promises.

Elder Soares gave his remarks at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares; Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Pilar Porras Valenzuela; Elder Robert M. Daines, General Authority Seventy and the area president, and his wife, Sister Ruth Daines; Elder David Marriott, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Emily Marriott; and local leaders from across The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ United States Northeast Area.

As young adults anchor themselves in Christ, He prepares them to be “bearers of His light to others,” Elder Soares taught.

“He needs your faith, goodness, education, skills, moral courage and willingness to stand as His witnesses,” Elder Soares said.

Workshops and service

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, speaks with young single adults at the United States Northeast Area Young Single Adult Cities of Light conference in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout the conference, young single adults participated in faith-strengthening activities, built friendships and served others.

The weekend began with a social event in New York Harbor that helped young adults connect with each other while enjoying views of New York City landmarks.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, participants gathered at the historic Riverside Church for workshops on anchoring themselves in Jesus Christ and His teachings. Presenters included Brad Pelo, executive producer of “The Chosen”; former Pittsburgh Steelers player Chris Hoke; Whitney Johnson, CEO of Disruption Advisors; Matt Rasmussen, managing historian for the Church History Department; and Laura Paulsen Howe, art curator for the Church History Museum.

Young single adults also participated in a service project in conjunction with New York Cares, a local nonprofit.

Saturday’s workshops concluded with an interfaith panel moderated by Elder Daines. Panelists included the Rev. Que English, president and CEO of Elev8 Health Inc.; Father Nicolas Kazarian, ecumenical officer and director of the Department on Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations; and the Rev. Chloe Breyer, executive director of the Interfaith Center of New York.

Elder Robert M. Daines, General Authority Seventy and United States Northeast Area president, left, moderates an interfaith panel at the Riverside Church in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, with the Rev. Que English, second from left, president and CEO of Elev8 Health Inc.; the. Rev. Chloe Breyer, second from right, executive director of the Interfaith Center of New York; and Father Nicolas Kazarian, right, ecumenical officer and director of the Department on Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to young single adults during a devotional at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, left, arrive at a devotional for young single adults at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints