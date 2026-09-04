Elder Soares ministers in Mexico, inviting thousands to center lives on Jesus Christ

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a member of the Mexico Senate at the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited more than a thousand members at a special stake conference in Mexico to follow Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 30 — especially in times of trial.

“Look unto [Him] in every thought; doubt not, fear not,” he said, quoting Doctrine and Covenants 6:36. “As we center our lives on Jesus Christ and allow Him to be the most powerful influence in our decisions, our discipleship is strengthened and our hearts become more fully united with Him.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, greet members at a special stake conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The special stake conference was part of Elder Soares’ ministry in Mexico from Aug. 27-30, during which he also met with missionaries, journalists, religious leaders and government officials in a series of events centered on dialogue, shared values, service and the gospel of Jesus Christ, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

Elder Soares was accompanied by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, and Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Mexico Area, and other local leaders at various times.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen to a message from Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at a special stake conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Learn of Him’

On Aug. 28, Elder and Sister Soares spoke at a devotional at the Mexico Missionary Training Center that was broadcast to thousands of youth across Mexico, inviting them to focus their preparation and future missionary service on the ministry of Jesus Christ.

“Learn of Him and gain a testimony of His divinity,” Elder Soares said. “Centering your life on Jesus Christ provides the foundation needed to become a successful missionary, just as He was, because His life was the perfect example of how to minister to others.”

Young women listen to a message from Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Said Sister Soares: “You will never regret serving as a missionary.”

Elder Soares invited the youth to make the scriptures part of their daily lives and to actively seek holiness. True change, he taught, requires personal effort and commitment — not simply waiting for parents or leaders to provide direction.

“We must do everything possible to draw closer to the Savior, to know Him better and to avoid worldly influences that cause the Holy Spirit to withdraw,” the Apostle said. “Serving the Lord as a missionary is a sacred honor and privilege.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to youth after a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. Elder Soares was joined by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sacred calling

On Aug. 29, Elder and Sister Soares met with missionaries from the México México City Northwest Mission.

As part of his message, Elder Soares invited the missionaries to reflect on the sacred nature of their calling.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets missionaries from the México México City Northwest Mission in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“To the extent that you fully grasp its importance, you will be successful in your missionary service,” he said, pointing to the Savior as the perfect example — one who not only understood His mission but embraced it and fulfilled it.

The Apostle continued: “As we come to understand this fundamental principle and apply it faithfully while striving to achieve our goal, the Lord will magnify our efforts and bless us beyond our capacity.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to youth during a devotional at the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Building bridges in Mexico

Elder Soares and Elder Villanueva met with several members of the Mexico Senate on Aug. 28 at the Mexico MTC, including incoming Senate President Higinio Martínez. Their conversations focused on religious freedom, civic engagement and ways the Church and government leaders can work together to address social challenges.

The lawmakers acknowledged the positive contributions of religious organizations — including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — in strengthening communities and improving lives.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with members of the Mexico Senate in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The government leaders toured the Mexico MTC, where they learned about the preparation young missionaries receive before serving around the world. They interacted with missionaries and praised their commitment to serving others.

The delegation toured the site of the future Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple, adjacent to the MTC. Elder Villanueva explained the purpose of temples and shared the temple’s architectural rendering. The temple was announced during April 2022 general conference.

Right, Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Mexico Area, shows members of the Mexico Senate a rendering and the site of the future Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares met with Bishop Ramón Castro Castro, president of the Mexican Bishops’ Conference and bishop of Cuernavaca. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening families and caring for the needy throughout Mexico.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, shakes hands with Bishop Ramón Castro, president of the Catholic Mexican Bishops’ Conference and bishop of Cuernavaca, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares also met with members of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies to discuss religious freedom, civic engagement and ways to address social challenges together.

While at the Mexico MTC, Elder Soares recorded a commemorative message marking 150 years of the Church’s missionary work in Mexico.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles records a message commemorating the 150th anniversary of the beginning of missionary work in Mexico at the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Meeting the press

On Aug. 27, Elder Soares met with journalists and broadcasters from various news media organizations at the Mexico City Mexico Temple Visitors’ Center.

During the gathering, Elder Soares shared personal experiences and discussed the importance of faith, family and service. He emphasized the positive role religious organizations play in strengthening communities through moral values and civic engagement.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from right, talks with news media at the Mexico City Mexico Temple Visitors’ Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints