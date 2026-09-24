Hispanic youth have a ‘critical role’ in the Church’s future, Elder Clark G. Gilbert says in Chicago

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Hispanic youth of the Church's U.S. Central Area from the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert met with Hispanic youth of the Church’s United States Central Area on Sunday, Sept. 20. Elder Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led his talk with a message of inclusion and love.

“You are an important part of the future of the Church. You and your families are loved by our Father in Heaven and by His Prophet,” he said, speaking in Spanish to his audience.

Youth stand before a devotional with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He spoke to hundreds of them in person at the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Thousands more listened from 240 meetinghouses across the area.

Known by the Lord

Elder Gilbert told the youth they are known by the Lord and that He has a work for them to do ­­— just like He did for Moses. He said they “have a critical role” in the future of the Church and that the Lord has great things ahead for them.

“He knows you. He is already trying to do a marvelous work in your lives,” he said. “You have the responsibility to figure out what God wants you to become and then work toward becoming what He needs you to be.”

Elder Gilbert promised the youth that God would help them along the way through their missionary service and the pursuit of education.

Prepare to serve a mission

Missionary service is a priesthood responsibility for every young man in the Church, Elder Gilbert said. He also reiterated the teaching of the late President Russell M. Nelson that young women should prayerfully consider the option to serve a mission.

Jose Coy, 18, and Loreana Arguedas, 16, stand with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gilbert talked about the recent announcement that the Church has 90,000 missionaries, with 30,000 women serving in that group.

“Young men, prepare now to serve a mission. Young women, begin now to pray about whether a mission is something the Lord wants you to do,” he said.

He told both groups to strengthen their testimonies now and not wait for a mission call. He invited them to attend seminary, study the scriptures and learn from their Church leaders.

Elder Gilbert invited a young woman and a young man to join him at the pulpit and shared some about the process of calling missionaries as an Apostle. He handed the 18-year-old young man who was about to submit his mission papers a card with his email address and invited him to tell Elder Gilbert when his mission application is submitted.

“I will personally do your mission call,” he said. “I want you to know the Lord doesn’t make mistakes. He will call you where He needs you to be.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles hands Jose Coy, 18, a card with his email address on it at the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He said he thinks about his missionary service in Japan every week and that it changed his life. He said that for more than three decades, he has thought about that mission.

“There is nothing you can do… that will affect your life for that long. Year after year after year, I am grateful that I served a mission,” he said.

Earn education

As Elder Gilbert spoke with the youth about education, he told them they will have increased ability to provide for their families and be better able to lead. And he asked them if they have considered education as a religious responsibility.

“Your education is not just for you. It will bless your family. It will bless the Church,” he said.

He said he understands that seeking an education can come counter to some cultural traditions. He invited the parents of the youth who were listening to encourage continuing education among their children.

“We have resources at the Church universities,” he said. He outlined the Church’s schools and programs designed to help individuals advance their educational pursuits.

“You will find others with similar family and cultural backgrounds,” he said of the Church’s school environment.

Elder Gilbert pointed the youth, their parents and unit leaders to CES.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to help the youth understand the options ahead of them.

“Make the decision now that you will pursue additional education after high school, and watch the Lord bless you,” he said.

Invitations and promises

Elder Gilbert said he knows that some who heard his message may wonder how they will overcome the challenges of their lives in order to fulfill the invitations he made to them. He said he knows the Lord will help each person with each obstacle he or she faces.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invites missionaries to stand at the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Whenever the Lord invites you to do something important, He promises He will help you,” he said.

Elder Gilbert emphasized in his conclusion that Heavenly Father wants youth to prepare for and serve missions and that He wants them to gain an education.

“Involve the Lord in your preparation and your learning, and watch for miracles in your life,” he said.