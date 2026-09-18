Latter-day Saint missionary force surpasses 90,000 worldwide

Missionaries sing during the evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Provo, Utah.

In July, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new all-time high number of full-time missionaries serving worldwide — 88,500.

That number has now surpassed 90,000, according to a Sept. 18 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church reached the milestone thanks to the largest cohort of young women serving full-time missions — more than 30,000.

The surge of young women serving missions follows a November 2025 announcement from the First Presidency that young women who choose to serve a full-time mission may begin their service at age 18.

The milestone also comes as the Church opened 55 new missions on July 1, bringing the total number of missions to over 500.

Missionaries listen and take notes during the weekly devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Addressing new mission leaders at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June, President Dallin H. Oaks called the growth of the missionary force a historic moment for the Church.

“Missionary work is soaring to new heights,” the Prophet said. “We are currently being reinforced by the first wave of 18-year-old sisters beginning their service.”

Young men and women attend an early morning seminary class in Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In October 2025, in a media interview with the new First Presidency, President Oaks said the source of the Church’s growth is found in the message of Jesus Christ.

“It’s a gospel of happiness and growth and information about the purpose of life,” he said. “People who subscribe to its doctrine find that it makes their life more happy, more significant, more resistant to the difficulties we all experience in mortal life, and more able to serve their fellow men and to raise their children.”

A service missionary works at the Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Added President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency: “The growth of the Church will accelerate when they find the gospel of Jesus Christ presented by missionaries. They see hope,” President Eyring said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who chairs the Missionary Executive Council, wrote about the missionary landmark in a social media post on July 14, noting the increase of missionaries reflects the “faith and devotion of a rising generation of disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Two Latter-day Saint missionaries converse while serving in Africa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a May 11 social post, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote that several factors have contributed to the growth in missionaries.

He noted the following:

Bishoprics focusing more on the rising generation, specifically on young men and young women.

For the Strength of Youth conferences are more readily available.

More families are engaging in earlier scripture study, especially with the aid of the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum, which has altered Sunday worship practices.

Young women and young men are learning to work in counsel with each other.

Missionaries sign during a missionary conference in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“What we are witnessing today is more than growth in numbers,” Elder Renlund wrote. “Across the world, missionaries are demonstrating a deep devotion to the Savior and a sincere consecration to His work. An increasing number express that their fundamental reason for serving is their love for Jesus Christ and their desire to join Him in His work — an inspiring reflection of the faith and commitment that characterize today’s missionary force.”

Missionaries sit in class at the Philippines Missionary Training Center in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More youth and young adults worldwide are also enrolled in the Church’s seminary and institute programs, the highest enrollment in the programs’ history.

With the rise in full-time missionary applications and the creation of more missions worldwide, the Church produced a video offering prospective missionaries and their families an inside look at how missionaries are trained.