The Prophet Joseph Smith taught Latter-day Saints that knowledge was a necessary part of mortality for “whatever principle of intelligence we attain … in this life, it will rise with us in the resurrection” (Doctrine and Covenants 130:18-19).

Since the early days of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has strived to provide opportunities for learning by establishing schools, academies, colleges and universities.

The late President Russell M. Nelson counseled young adults to pursue education “as a priority of the highest order. Gain all the education you can,” he encouraged (“Education — A Religious Responsibility,” Brigham Young University–Idaho devotional, Jan. 26, 2010).

Why is education a priority for Latter-day Saints? Here’s a look at what modern Church leaders — the current First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — have taught about the power and importance of education, lifelong learning and seeking truth and understanding.

‘Education takes faith’

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks to BYU students during the weekly campus devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Faith is defined as a conviction so strong that it causes us to act in a way we otherwise would not act. It can be directed to many things. Going through the many deprivations and stresses of an education takes faith that this will give a better life later. Surely many of you and your families know this. To serve the Lord and keep His commandments during a time of higher education takes faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and His promises. … Do your best and then trust in the Lord and His timing.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “Faith,” BYU–Idaho devotional, Nov. 16, 2021

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‘Make your home a house of learning’

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during BYU–Idaho's commencement on July 20, 2022, in the BYU–Idaho Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Francisco Fierro, BYU–Idaho

“We have the wonderful assurance that our Heavenly Father is ready and eager to bless us with knowledge. The Lord spoke through the words of the Prophet Joseph Smith this wonderful news: ‘As well might man stretch forth his puny arm to stop the Missouri river in its decreed course, or to turn it up stream, as to hinder the Almighty from pouring down knowledge from heaven upon the heads of the Latter-day Saints’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:33).

“Whatever your current or future situation, I urge you to seek experiences that will increase your knowledge and enlighten your understanding. You should decide and commit now to make your home a house of learning, surrounding yourselves with scriptures, good books, uplifting music and other learning activities.

“Some of you may choose formal educational routes to continue your life of learning. Some will make contributions in science, medicine or business. Some will create art. But all of you have the potential to have a righteous influence in the lives of your families, friends, colleagues or students.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, “A Life of Learning,” BYU–Idaho commencement, July 20, 2022

Pursue the right higher education

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets a BYU-Hawaii student before a campus devotional in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | BYU-Hawaii

“We would say, ‘Pursue higher education, but the right higher education for the person.’ For some, it is going to be vocational and the trades. For some, it is going to be college and academia. For some, it may be another approach that continues to expand their minds and their capacities and their talents and abilities. And if they will involve the Lord, then we can help them with all of … the logistical things.”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, now second counselor in the First Presidency, Church News podcast, Dec. 10, 2024

‘It’s a commandment’

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, makes his hands into a heart following his talk at the Ensign College devotional at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

“For members of the Church, education is not merely a good idea — it’s a commandment. We are to learn ‘of things both in heaven and in the earth, and under the earth; things which have been, things which are, things which must shortly come to pass; things which are at home, things which are abroad’ (Doctrine and Covenants 88:79–80). ...

“You have a duty to learn as much as you can. Please encourage your families, your quorum members, everyone to learn and become better educated. If formal education is not available, do not allow that to prevent you from acquiring all the knowledge you can. Under such circumstances, the best books, in a sense, can become your ‘university’ — a classroom that is always open and admits all who apply. Strive to increase your knowledge of all that is ‘virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy.’ Seek knowledge ‘by study and also by faith.’ Seek with a humble spirit and contrite heart. As you apply the spiritual dimension of faith to your study — even of temporal things — you can amplify your intellectual capacity, for ‘if your eye be single to [God’s] glory, your whole [body] shall be filled with light, and … [comprehend] all things’” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:67).

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Two Principles for Any Economy,” October 2009 general conference

Lifting people spiritually, temporally

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets guests after speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. | Credit: Joshua Roberts, for the Deseret News

“A core tenet of our faith is the importance of education. Many early Church converts in the 1830s were poor and uneducated, and their conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ fueled their desire for learning.

“Interestingly, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the few religions where the more education you receive, the more committed you are to the religion. Pew Research found over 80% of Latter-day Saint college graduates describe their religion as ‘very important.’ …

“As a Church, we believe that education can lift people both spiritually and temporally, and we have developed BYU–Pathway to ensure our people have access to affordable, high-quality education everywhere in the world.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, address to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., May 26, 2022

Emulating the Savior’s message, mission

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the annual University Conference at Brigham Young University on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. | Brigham Young University

“Latter-day Saint doctrine is unique and unequivocal about the role of intelligence and the importance of education and knowledge. In section 93 of our Doctrine and Covenants, we are taught:

“Truth is independent: ‘Truth is knowledge of things as they are, and as they were, and as they are to come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:24).

“‘The glory of God is intelligence, or, in other words, light and truth’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:36).

“‘Intelligence, or the light of truth, was not created or made, neither indeed can be’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:29).

“Exercising our agency to find light and truth and lay hold of every good thing is a doctrinal goal. …

“The leadership of this church and our leaders in higher education have over a long period dedicated the time and resources necessary to provide exceptional educational institutions. The Church system of higher education tries to emulate the Savior’s message, ministry and mission.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Preparing Students for Eternity,” BYU University Conference, Aug. 28, 2023

‘Important for each of us’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asks two students to answer a question during a devotional address in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

“In our family, it was as important that our two daughters graduated from the university as it was that our two sons graduated. ‘Education,’ President Nelson has said, ‘is a religious responsibility.’ You young women need understanding and skills, as do the young men. Prayer, thoughtful planning and hard work will be needed to prepare for your life, and education is important for each of us.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Facing Mortality as Adults,” BYU–Idaho devotional, May 19, 2024

Worthy of a ‘hurrah’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We see the Lord hastening educational opportunities for our members and even those not of our faith around the world. One of the things that distinguishes us as a church is our emphasis on education. The Lord commanded in the early days of the Restoration to ‘seek learning, even by study and also by faith’ (Doctrine and Covenants 88:118). That is happening today and is worthy of a resounding ‘hurrah.’”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Right Before Our Eyes,” April 2025 general conference

Obtain understanding

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets students arriving for the commencement ceremony for Ensign College at the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 12, 2019. | Silas Walker, Deseret News

“And with all thy getting get understanding” (Proverbs 4:7).

“Most of you seated here today are approaching or have entered a critical intersection or crossroads in your life. You are becoming more independent with each year of your life that passes, and you are moving deeper into the ‘And with all thy getting’ phase of your life. What is it that you are going to be getting? It may be getting a husband or a wife, your own family, a car, a job, a salary, a house and a mortgage, to name a few. In order to manage these very important things that we ‘get,’ one must also obtain ‘understanding,’ as the scripture teaches. This understanding comes through an interdependence of study and prayer. Said another way, one must have trust or reliance upon the Lord. Alma described this when he likened the word unto a seed. As he stated, ‘It beginneth to enlighten my understanding, yea, it beginneth to be delicious to me’ (Alma 32:28).”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Lean Not unto Thine Own Understanding,” BYU devotional, Jan. 14, 2014

The great objective of gathering

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with students following his address during a campus devotional in the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. | Joey Garrison, BYU

“To acquire both intelligence and knowledge of the kingdom of God are reasons God commanded a gathering. In fact, early Church leaders said:

“’Intelligence is the great object of our holy religion. … Intelligence is the result of education, and education can only be obtained by living in compact society. … One of the principal objects then, of our coming together, is to obtain the advantages of education; and in order to do this, compact society is absolutely necessary.’

“The compact society that we call Brigham Young University fulfills a key role in furthering the great objective of our religion: acquiring intelligence.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Creating and Conveying a Christlike Culture: More Than a Job,” BYU University Conference, Aug. 26, 2019

Lifelong learners and teachers

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, speak with BYU–Idaho students prior to giving a devotional address in February 2024. | Lydia Rumsey, BYU–Idaho

“President Russell M. Nelson has exemplified that ‘education is the difference between wishing you could help other people and being able to help them’ (’What Will You Choose?’ Ensign, January 2015). Here at BYU–Idaho, then-Elder Russell M. Nelson admonished: ‘Please be true to yourself. Honor — yes, even demand — highest expectations from yourself. … With us as Latter-day Saints, education is a religious responsibility’ (’Education — A Religious Responsibility,” BYU–Idaho devotional, Jan. 26, 2010).

“Please pay attention in your general education classes, your major classes and your quorum, class and family home evening lessons. You will need and use them all. As it is said, please think of your education as more the lighting of a fire than the filling of a pail (’On Listening’ from ‘Moralia’ in ‘Essays’ by Plutarch, translated by Robin Waterfield).

“As lifelong learners and teachers, all we learn in every place and circumstance can be a blessing as we reach out to others.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Things Expedient to Understand,” BYU–Idaho devotional, Oct. 20, 2020

Knowledge is revelation

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, take their seats prior to his speaking at a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. | Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, Deseret News

“The Lord revealed to Joseph Smith that ‘truth is knowledge of things as they are, and as they were, and as they are to come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:24). The Prophet Joseph Smith once taught: ‘Knowledge is necessary to life and godliness. … Knowledge is revelation. Hear, all ye brethren, this grand key: knowledge is the power of God unto salvation’ (see ’Discourse, 21 May 1843, as Reported by Howard Coray,” Joseph Smith, Nauvoo, Illinois, josephsmithpapers.org). …

“My friends, in this context, truth relates to light, knowledge and revelations from heaven and is consistent with the mind, will, character, glory and being of God. There is power in truth because ‘the truth shall make [us] free’ (John 8:32). Therefore, truth enables us to see clearly, discern and avoid deception, and set a course through the uncertainties of our day. In fact, we should always be searching for truth in our lives in one way or another.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Light and Truth,” BYU devotional, Dec. 6, 2022

Hold to truth and light

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, greet BYU–Hawaii graduates in Laie, Hawaii, on Dec. 8, 2023. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

“It is hoped that your education has prepared you ‘for a lifetime of service,’ by equipping you with ‘the thinking skills and character of a servant-leader.’ …

“Graduates, your diligently applied time here has equipped you with a marvelous set of skills that, coupled with the guiding light of the gospel of Jesus Christ, will shape your contributions to the world. As you go out from this threshold, ‘into the unknown,’ holding fast to pure sources of truth and light, let your mantra be ‘whom can I serve?’ Remember that Christ has counseled, ‘He that is greatest among you shall be your servant’ (see Matthew 23:11). In the Lord’s eyes, greatness is measured not by our personal achievements, but by the charity with which we treat His children.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Give Me a Light That I May Tread Safely Into the Unknown,” BYU–Hawaii commencement, Dec. 8, 2023

Knowledge is a gift

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then the Presiding Vishop, speaks to students at Ensign College, then called LDS Business College, during a devotional at the Assembly Hall on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“The glory of God is intelligence. We believe that each of us has the right to receive a significant portion of this intelligence, which includes both sacred and secular knowledge. Education is an important element of our eternal progression. I was recently moved as I read this profound thought from Shakespeare, engraved upon the walls of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., it says: ‘Knowledge [is] the wing wherewith we fly to heaven.’ In other words, as we increase in knowledge, we get closer to our Heavenly Father. …

“I would like to continue reading from the writings of prophet Nephi, when recorded this magnificent promise from the Lord: ‘I will give unto the children of men line upon line, precept upon precept, here a little and there a little; … for they shall learn wisdom; for unto him that receiveth I will give more; and from them that shall say, We have enough, from them shall be taken away even that which they have’ (2 Nephi 28:30).

“This scripture reminds me of the inspiring message contained in the parable of the talents. Knowledge isn’t a right, it’s a gift. It is a talent that God gives to us, and like any talent, it needs to be cared for and nurtured in order to grow, flourish and multiply. If we are negligent in our education, we risk losing that which we have already received, just as the slothful servant lost the talent he buried in the ground.”

— Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then the Presiding Bishop, “Continual Learning: A Joy and a Duty for Everyone,” Ensign College devotional, Sept. 25, 2018

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The power of Church education

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of the Church Educational System, speaks during a devotional to high school aged youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“I think one of the things I’ve learned since I’ve had this assignment as commissioner is just the scale of what the Lord’s doing and the role Church education has in the kingdom of God. There is a gathering happening. The work is accelerating. Even with the pressures we face from the world, the work is accelerating. It’s more vibrant and relevant than ever. And Church education is only relevant to the degree it is part of that. Church education is only powerful and worth the investment of the Church to the degree it brings people to the Savior and allows them to be disciples who can help support the work of the kingdom.”

— Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then a General Authority Seventy and commissioner for the Church Educational System, Church News podcast, Feb. 20, 2024