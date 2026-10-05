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Leaders & Ministry

Download a PDF of talk summaries from October 2026 general conference

As a service to readers, the Church News has created downloadable PDFs in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French summarizing each message shared during October 2026 general conference

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese | French
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The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye
Christine Rappleye is a reporter and web producer for the Church News.

During the October 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks invited all to come unto Jesus Christ.

“We all have present or future concerns or struggles we are trying to overcome. These may include questions or doubts. Whatever they are, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ,” he said during the Sunday morning session.

During his concluding remarks in the Sunday afternoon session, he invited all to the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, the open house being held next April to October.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created downloadable PDFs of the talk summaries in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, summarizing each of the 37 messages shared during the October 2026 general conference.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in English.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in Spanish.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in Portuguese.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in French.

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