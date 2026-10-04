President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Concluding remarks’

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, concluded the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference with an invitation for all to attend the Salt Lake Temple open house starting in April 2027. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’s talk summary

The concluding speaker at the October 2026 general conference, Church President Dallin H. Oaks said attendees, viewers and listeners had felt inspired to “concentrate our worship, focus our learning, and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy.”

He invited individuals to revisit the messages that were shared over the two days of the conference and prayerfully ponder them.

“The Lord has promised: ‘Unto him that receiveth I will give more’ (2 Nephi 28:30),” he said.

President Oaks also invited individuals to participate in the upcoming open house of the Salt Lake Temple and to view a new video series released by the Church called “Dedicate.”

The Church’s president finished with his testimony and a blessing upon those striving to live God’s commandments.

“As we now go forward, we invoke the blessings of the Lord on you and your families — blessings of peace and contentment. And we bless your service of the Lord Jesus Christ in these challenging times. I close with my testimony. This is the Restored gospel of Jesus Christ in His Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Truth is to be found here — truth about the teachings of the Lord and truth about the covenant path that will lead us to our destiny — the destiny desired by our Heavenly Father,” he said.

Notable quotes

“The great messages of this conference and the Spirit of the Lord have inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning, and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy.”

“As we now go forward, we invoke the blessings of the Lord on you and your families — blessings of peace and contentment.”

“Truth is to be found here — truth about the teachings of the Lord and truth about the covenant path that will lead us to our destiny — the destiny desired by our Heavenly Father.”

Who is President Oaks?

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, following the death of President Russell M. Nelson. President Oaks had served as an apostle for 41 years.

President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice before his call to apostleship in 1984.

As president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, he oversaw creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the graduate business school.

President Oaks and his late wife, Sister June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Sister Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.

What has President Oaks done recently?

Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.