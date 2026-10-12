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Leaders & Ministry

President Eyring to dedicate temple in Montpelier, Idaho, on Sunday

The first counselor in the First Presidency will dedicate the temple in the small town in southeastern Idaho

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President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the 225th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The dedication of the Montpelier Idaho Temple will happen at 10 a.m. MDT and will be rebroadcast to Church meetinghouses in the temple district at 2 p.m. MDT.

The district includes more than 15,000 members of the Church. As a state, Idaho has close to 500,000 Latter-day Saints.

The temple’s open house ran from Sept. 10-26, 2026, excluding Sundays.

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