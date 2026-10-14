Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve two-by-two in companionships, which become some of the most important relationships they develop during their missions.

But even more important than those relationships is a missionary’s individual “companionship” with the scriptures and the “Preach My Gospel” manual, said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Stevenson spoke about this “heavenly companionship” during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Provo, Utah. His remarks, which were broadcast to Missionary Training Centers around the world, emphasized the Book of Mormon’s vital role in cultivating personal testimonies.

Sister Lesa Stevenson, wife of Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Elder Stevenson was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, who shared the story of 12-year-old Mary Elizabeth Rollins. In 1830, missionaries came to her Ohio frontier town and left one Book of Mormon with a friend of Mary’s uncle. She begged to take it home and then read nearly all night, soon becoming the first person in her town to read the entire book. A month later, Joseph Smith visited and gifted Mary her own copy.

“Through Mary’s example, our family has learned that one is never too young to seek and receive a personal testimony of the Book of Mormon,” Sister Stevenson said. “May I offer my testimony that the Book of Mormon is the word of God, that it will bless your lives as you gain that testimony for yourselves and the lives of those you will find, teach and baptize.”

Book of Mormon principles

A missionary takes notes during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

In his remarks, Elder Stevenson highlighted three principles from chapter five of “Preach My Gospel”:

“The Book of Mormon is the keystone of our religion.” “The Book of Mormon is essential to personal conversion.” “The Book of Mormon testifies of Jesus Christ.”

Regarding the first point, Elder Stevenson explained that in architectural terms, a keystone is the wedge-shaped stone at the highest point of an arch. It’s the most important stone because it prevents collapse and ensures the gate below is passable.

Similarly, the Book of Mormon is the keystone of Latter-day Saint faith because by gaining a testimony of its truthfulness, individuals can know that Joseph Smith was a prophet, that he was authorized to organize the Church of Jesus Christ and that heavenly messengers restored God’s priesthood authority.

“All of these elements become evident to us as we touch, feel and read the Book of Mormon,” Elder Stevenson said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Regarding the second point — “the Book of Mormon is essential to personal conversion” — Elder Stevenson said this precept is important both to missionaries and to those they teach.

Paraphrasing from “Preach My Gospel,” he said that as missionaries sincerely study the Book of Mormon, its words will enlighten their understanding. “So pray about the book with real intent and faith in Christ. As you do so, you will receive a witness through the Holy Ghost that it is the word of God.”

Regarding the third point — “The Book of Mormon testifies of Jesus Christ” — Elder Stevenson said the Book of Mormon offers a completeness that other sources lack.

“We have a fullness that comes to us through the Book of Mormon, another testament of Jesus Christ,” he said.

‘For you and for your day’

Missionaries listen during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Elder Stevenson closed with his witness of the Book of Mormon, testifying that it was written “for you and for your day.”

It’s also one of the blessings of living in this dispensation, Elder Stevenson said. While it was written by inspired, ancient authors, they and the people of their day didn’t have the entire book.

In contrast, “you now have, easily within your reach, the sacred record that prophets, priests and kings embraced, treasured and preserved. You have the benefit of holding in your hands the complete Book of Mormon.”

He reiterated the promise found in Moroni 10:4: “And when ye shall receive these things, I would exhort you that ye would ask God, the Eternal Father, in the name of Christ, if these things are not true; and if ye shall ask with a sincere heart, with real intent, having faith in Christ, he will manifest the truth of it unto you, by the power of the Holy Ghost.”

Said Elder Stevenson: “The Book of Mormon is the keystone of our religion and likewise should be the keystone of your testimony. It’s the keystone of my testimony. I offer this witness to you.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet missionaries after giving a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News