Canada Area presidency offers condolences after deadly military base fire

The Canada Area president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on Monday, Oct. 19, in response to a fire at a Canadian military base — Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta — that killed four soldiers and injured nearly 40 others.

The statement from the Church’s Canada Area presidency — consisting of three General Authority Seventies, Elder Vern P. Stanfill as president, Elder Matthew L. Carpenter and Elder James E. Evanson — was published on the Church’s Canada Newsroom. It reads in full:

“On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Canada, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives or were injured in the tragedy at CFB Wainwright. Our hearts go out to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families. We wish them strength and comfort at this difficult time.

“We also express our sincere gratitude to the first responders, medical personnel and all who provided assistance in the aftermath of this heartbreaking event.

“We mourn with the Canadian Armed Forces community and with all those affected by this tragedy. We offer our prayers for those who are grieving. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only He can provide in moments of such profound sorrow.”