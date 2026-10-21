Young adult counselors help youth build faith and friendship at FSY in Canada

Young adult counselors welcome participants to the For the Strength of Youth conference in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in August 2026.

After this summer’s For the Strength of Youth conferences in Canada, both the youth and the young single adult counselors have new friendships, stronger faith and shared experiences that continued long after the week ended.

“I went to FSY expecting to make friends, but I ended up with a family,” said participant Mackie Daughton about her week in Kamloops, British Columbia, from Aug. 3-8.

FSY is designed for youth ages 14 and older to apply the gospel of Jesus Christ in their lives. The five-day conferences offer devotionals, classes and activities. They also foster faith, personal growth and social connections — and they’re staffed almost entirely by young adults.

About 200 youth were at that FSY session in Kamloops for five days of activities, friendship and spiritual learning. FSY events also took place in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The conferences are organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Young adult counselors and their youth group pose for a photo at the For the Strength of Youth conference in Kamloops, British Columbia, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Before the youth arrived, the young adult counselors had been preparing for the opportunity to serve, the Church’s Canada Newsroom reported.

“I chose to serve because I wanted to devote my summer to something that would give me the spiritual motivation to get through the rest of the year,” said Carmen Clarke. “I was hoping to help youth leave FSY understanding that God loves them and that they can receive personal revelation for their lives.”

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The 2026 youth theme is “Walk with me,” and FSY conferences all year have had this theme as well.

Elder M. Shayne Olsen, an Area Seventy in the Church’s Canada Area, visited the FSY session in Kamloops and spoke about the theme, explaining how important it is to support one another in discipleship.

“One of the most beautiful things, and one of the necessary things, about walking with Jesus Christ is that it’s so much easier to do with someone else walking there with you as well,” he said.

Elder M. Shayne Olsen, Area Seventy, speaks to youth at the For the Strength of Youth conference in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Each session of FSY has classes, scripture study, meals, games, dances and evening activities — and the counselors are right there with the youth, listening, answering questions and encouraging their groups, as well as laughing together, playing games and sharing experiences.

Counselor Lucas Siakaluk said he noticed how these interactions with the youth had spiritual benefits.

“Serving at FSY has reminded me of the importance of how small spiritual actions throughout the day can fill you with the Spirit and the love of God,” he said.

Participant Jacob Clasicas said the counselors’ influence strengthened his faith and confidence.

“[The counselors] reminded me that I am never alone and that Heavenly Father loves me,” he said. “They encouraged me to live my beliefs every day, even when it isn’t easy.”

Youth attend a For the Strength of Youth conference in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth attend a For the Strength of Youth conference in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth pose for a group photo at the For the Strength of Youth conference in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints