Read about 2 new, 18 reorganized stakes — from Nigeria to Nicaragua

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Waterloo Ward meetinghouse is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

The following new stake presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Kenema Sierra Leone Stake. The Kenema Sierra Leone West Stake, which consists of the Dauda Town, Kenema, Kpayama, Nyandeyama and Simbeck wards, was organized by Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Anani Kouegan, an Area Seventy.

KENEMA SIERRA LEONE WEST STAKE: (July 12, 2026) President — James Kanneh, 39, self-employed principal; wife, Christana Kanneh. Counselors — Joseph Aruna, 39, Kenema city council information officer; wife, Isata Amara Aruna. Siaka Kallon, 44, Government of Sierra Leone medical staff; wife, Baindu Mannah Kallon.

A new stake has been created from the Lagos Nigeria Ikorodu Stake. The Lagos Nigeria Gberigbe Stake, which consists of the Adamo, Gberigbe, Imota, Ita Oluwo and Ladegboye wards and the Agbowa, Agura, Igbopa, Ijede and Mowo Nla branches, was organized by Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kofi G. Sosu, an Area Seventy.

LAGOS NIGERIA GBERIGBE STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Chinedu Davidson Aliche, 53, Bankly regional sales manager; wife, Anne Nnenna Okorie Aliche. Counselors — Charles Ekata Okoyomon, 45, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank business relationship manager; wife, Joy Imhanze Okoyomon. Joel Stones Agboye, 31; wife, Roseline Benjamin Wike Joel-Agboye.

Reorganized stakes

ASHTON IDAHO STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Matthew Hammond Johnson, 49, INL Fire Department firefighter paramedic and HIC Contracting LLC general contractor; succeeding Shawn Ronald Dye; wife, Naomi Rae Mallard Johnson. Counselors — Steven J Reynolds, 46, Reynolds Brothers LLP partner; wife, Alecia Richardson Reynolds. Joshua William Naylor, 49, ANA Bookkeeping Services owner; wife, Aubrey Karen Smith Naylor.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA SARMIENTO STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Juan Carlos Morel, 42, Grupo BISA logistics manager; succeeding Matias Gabriel Garcia; wife, Daniela Esther Atampiz. Counselors — Pablo Walker, 41; wife, Diana Beatriz Ruiz. Mauro Daniel Barrios, 46, Argentine Army service member; wife, Alejandra Gisela Barrios.

CAICÓ BRAZIL STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Ednaldo Paulino de Brito, 37; succeeding Alberto Rodrigues Da Silva; wife, Vera Lucia Verônica Brito. Counselors — José Rogival de Oliveira Jr., 35; wife, Vanessa Verônica Araujo Oliveira. Diógenes Chaves de Santana, 38, PBMed Distribuidora de medicamentos independent sales representative; wife, Rutty Kelly Nogueira de Farias Santana.

CARTAGENA COLOMBIA LOS ALPES STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Ivan Dario Martinez Hernandez, 45, Department of Education teacher; succeeding Miguel Antonio Periñan Quintana; wife, Brenda del Carmen Martinez Maury. Counselors — Rogelio Sepulveda Zambrano, 43; wife, Aracelis Angulo Alvarez. Armando Pomares Guzman, 49; wife, Ledis del Carmen Orozco Moreno.

CHIMBOTE PERÚ STAKE: (July 12, 2026) President — Jose Santiago Flores Rodriguez, 52; succeeding Ramon Napoleon Avalos Garcia; wife, Evelyn Yanire Flores Fiestas. Counselors — Justiniano Ernesto Pastor Oliva, 63, merchant; wife, Rosa Olinda Pastor Crisanto. Geronimo Leonardo Tello Utrilla, 53; wife, Yraisy del Pilar Tello Ortega.

CHINANDEGA NICARAGUA WEST STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Josue Andres Centeno Zapata, 50, Comercializadora de Mani S.A. senior technical support; succeeding Hector Antonio Romero Potosme; wife, Gladys Raquel Miranda. Counselors — Joan Josue Vallecillo Silva, 30; wife, Lourdes Dayana Pereira. Osman Zamir Arauz Martinez, 33; wife, Hazzel Maria Matamoros Serrano.

DIGOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Donnie Villanueva Mandoñahan, 43, Department of Education administrative officer; succeeding Nikkolo Marco Aurelio Villena Cortes; wife, Glenda Marie Ibis Hermosura Mandoñahan. Counselors — Job Bawin Fernandez, 55, Goodlife Plans Inc. president and chief operating officer; wife, Kim Ruiz Alquizola Fernandez. Fortunato Inocencio Lamoglia III, 36, temple housing supervisor; wife, Loren Sharmaine Soquirata Gementiza Lamoglia.

FAIRVIEW PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Aldrich Andrew Babatio Araza, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strategic relationship manager; succeeding Dave Advincula Aquino; wife, Ira Kamyl Baul Dela Cruz Araza. Counselors — Enrico Gas Cruz, 48, Senate of the Philippines legislative staff officer; wife, Miriam Buluran Amor Cruz. Jim Martin Batica Nolasco, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fleet manager; wife, Sarah Valdez Cadayong Nolasco.

GÓMEZ PALACIO MÉXICO LA LAGUNA STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Jared Mora Flores, 36; succeeding Arnulfo Acosta Mejia; wife, Rocio Dayli Escobar Rios. Counselors — Jaime Salvador Pedroza Rivett, 42; wife, Edith Berenice Pedroza Pulido. Jose de Jesus Sariñana Moreno, 39, Proessa Proyectos Estructurales owner; wife, Tania Jocelyne Ramirez Garcia.

GREATER MANCHESTER ENGLAND STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Jordan Spark Bell, 42, Slater and Gordon Lawyers Ltd. chief people officer; succeeding Matthew James Evans; wife, Megan Shirley Derry. Counselors — Matthew Robert Preston, 50, E. Preston (Electrical) Ltd. owner and director; wife, Naomi Ruth Cook Preston. Moroni Johann Cardenas, 42, Murphy head of tax; wife, Ashley Cardenas.

KOLWEZI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO JOLI SITE STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Homa Martini Zeke, 50, CS les Rachetés and Land Registry Division accountant and secretary; succeeding Mukote Franck Ilunga; wife, Malabilo Dorcas Mwanza. Counselors — Kalonji Andre Ilunga, 48; wife, Doris Wa Mbuya Nyembo. Papy Tshibangu Musasa, 46; wife, Lidia Mujinga Mulapu.

LAGOS NIGERIA EGBEDA STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Onyemaobi Oliver Azuonwu, 59, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints RMFD manager; succeeding Sunday Folorunsho Oyedeji; wife, Ngozi Oka Azuonwu. Counselors — Eric Edet Akpabio, 52, self-employed manager; wife, Joy Ebokpo Akpabio. Akinola Adeyemi Fawole, 59, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints BYU–Pathway online religion instructor and Diamond Troves Ltd. founder and president; wife, Tolulope Anthonia Esan Fawole.

LIMA PERÚ CANTO GRANDE STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Christian Lister Kopecek Celestino, 48; succeeding Edinson David Vega Zavala; wife, Rosario Medina. Counselors — Miguel Blas Silva, 45, Was Lima commercial inspector; wife, Vickdya Eleyne Blas Huaman. Fernando Rodolfo Alvarado Yangali, 39, TDHSAC administrator; wife, Yesenia Salome Quille.

PAULISTA BRAZIL STAKE: (June 28, 2026) President — João Vitor Lima Porto, 33, Oben Group and M Dias Branco purchasing specialist; succeeding Reobson Nascimento Duarte; wife, Maria Clara Franco de Lima Leite Porto. Counselors — Victor Leite de Morais, 38, Agilitty physical education teacher; wife, Victoria Maria Barbosa de Araújo de Morais. Cássio Henrique da Conceição, 35; wife, Raquel Emanuelly Evangelista Gomes da Silva Conceição.

PHOENIX ARIZONA DEER VALLEY STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Bennion Rhead Cannon, 50, Acron Aviation engineering leader; succeeding Mark Monroe Anderson; wife, Corrinne Alice McAvoy Cannon. Counselors — Anthony Ray Brock, 60, dentist; wife, Michelle Ellen La Breck Brock. Jose Luis Ponce Rodriguez, 49, Torres Financial Group accountant; wife, Magaly Judith Garcia Juarez Ponce.

RENTON WASHINGTON STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2026) President — Paul Chace Wilcoxson, 43, The Boeing Co. technical fellow and chief engineer; succeeding James Lowell Whitaker; wife, Rivka Anne Mikkelsen Wilcoxson. Counselors — Jaron Michael Brown, 47, Northwest Hydraulic Consultants senior hydraulic engineer; wife, Jessica Hoopes Brown. Devan Kimball Baker, 43, Proliance Surgeons executive director; wife, Kelli Marie Arnesen Baker.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH SARATOGA HILLS STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Micah Daniel Raventos, 53, Awardco senior director of data operations; succeeding Bradley Dale Wendel; wife, Jennifer Young Raventos. Counselors — Anthony Ray Burdette, 52, Brigham Young University director of construction; wife, Susan Gammon Burdette. Jefferson Santos, 40, Synchronoss Technologies senior machine learning engineer and MissionLayer Systems and Find a Pro Here founder and CEO; wife, Dyuliane Fialla Santos.

VOLTA REDONDA BRAZIL STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Celsius Magno Leite Jr., 39, City of Porto Real and City of Volta Redonda teacher; succeeding Irineu Ribeiro Francisco; wife, Tatiany Da Camara Oliveira Leite. Counselors — Jeferson Carlos Pereira Da Silva, 47; wife, Anete Paula Gomes da Silva. Bruno Vieira Da Silva, 35, Volkswagen caminhões e onibus production operator; wife, Cintia Nunes Bertoldo.