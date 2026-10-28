Elder Rasband to missionaries in Nicaragua: ‘We love you, we thank you and we need you’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, greet missionaries after a devotional in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, 16, 2026.

While in Nicaragua to dedicate the Managua Nicaragua Temple, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met Friday, Oct. 16, with more than 300 missionaries serving in the Nicaragua Managua South and Nicaragua Managua North missions of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His message was one of love, gratitude and a call to lifelong discipleship, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

“We love you, we thank you, and we need you — not just today as missionaries, but for the rest of your lives,” he said. “Wherever you may be from, we need you here right now.”

Accompanying Elder Rasband at the missionary devotional were his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband; Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Annette Eddy; and Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Central America Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Julie Olsen.

More than 300 missionaries gathered for a devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband conveyed the love and appreciation of President Dallin H. Oaks and the other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the missionaries’ dedication to the Lord’s service.

He emphasized that missionary service has lasting value beyond a full-time mission. He invited the missionaries to continue as disciples of Jesus Christ by serving, strengthening others and living the gospel throughout their lives.

Speaking about the Managua Nicaragua Temple, Elder Rasband encouraged the missionaries to attend the house of the Lord and remember their covenants with God. He emphasized that a consistent connection with the temple is part of their discipleship and spiritual growth.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, wave to the missionaries after a devotional in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In her remarks, Sister Rasband encouraged the missionaries to keep a smile on their faces, noting that a smile can reflect the light of Christ, express the Savior’s love and help open the hearts of those they teach.

She also said that love for others and for the Lord motivates missionaries to serve, help people and guide them back to Heavenly Father’s presence. She invited them to share the gospel with joy, genuine love and a spirit of service.

Missionaries listen during a devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries gathered for a devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

These sister missionaries were among more than 300 that gathered for a devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints