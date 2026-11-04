The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Newel K. Whitney & Co. store in Kirtland, Ohio.

The following new historic site leaders have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in February 2027.

Kliff A. Bramwell and Beverly Bramwell, new leaders of the Church's Cove Fort Historic Site. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kliff A. Bramwell and Beverly Bramwell, Lewisville 1st Ward, Menan Idaho Stake: Cove Fort Historic Site, succeeding President Dee Williams and Sister Roxanne Williams.

Brother Bramwell is a former bishop and missionary. He studied at Ricks College and Brigham Young University before earning a degree in veterinary medicine from Washington State University. He is a retired veterinarian.

Sister Bramwell studied at Brigham Young University and worked at South Fork Animal Clinic. She previously served at the Historic Nauvoo Sites.

The Bramwells also served together at the Nauvoo Historic Sites. They are parents to six children.

Kent Hazen Collins and Kendra Sue Rees Collins, new leaders of the Church's Ohio Historic Sites. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kent Hazen Collins and Kendra Sue Rees Collins, Morgan 11th Ward, Morgan Utah Stake: Ohio Historic Sites, succeeding President David Frischknecht and Sister Nancy Frischknecht.

Brother Collins is a temple worker and Sunday School teacher and a former stake president and mission president in the Indiana Indianapolis Mission. He served in the Pennsylvania Mission. He earned a degree in political science and economics from Weber State University and a law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University and was working as an attorney at the time of his call.

Sister Collins is a temple worker, Sunday School teacher and Relief Society activity committee member. She previously served as stake Young Women president and ward Young Women president. She attended Weber State University and is a registered nurse.

Rodney Lynn DeGiulio and Mary Jan Ellis DeGiulio, new leaders of the Church's Illinois Historic Sites. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rodney Lynn DeGiulio and Mary Jan Ellis DeGiulio, Fourteenth Ward, Salt Lake Stake: Illinois Historic Sites, succeeding President Daniel Mehr and Sister Rebecca Mehr.

Brother DeGiulio is a mission support specialist in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission and a former temple worker, historic site vehicle coordinator, bishop, bishopric counselor, stake high councilor, stake clerk and assistant stake clerk. He served a mission in the California Los Angeles Mission as a young man. He earned an electrical engineering degree from Brigham Young University.

Sister DeGiulio is a mission support specialist in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission and a former temple worker. She previously served at the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites. Her previous callings include stake Young Women president, stake Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president.

The DeGiulios are parents to three children and have 12 grandchildren. As a couple, they served together previously at the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites.

Curtis R. Johansen and Ronda L. Johansen, new leaders of the Church's Southern Utah Historic Sites. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Curtis R. Johansen and Ronda L. Johansen, Ivins 2nd Ward, Ivins Utah Stake: Southwest Utah Historic Sites, succeeding President Gil Gardner and Sister Rhonda Gardner.

Brother Johansen is a ward assistant clerk — finance. He previously served as bishop and elders quorum president.

Sister Johansen is a Relief Society assistant secretary and a former Relief Society president, Primary president and Young Women presidency counselor.

The Johansens are parents to six children. The couple was serving at the Southwest Utah Historic Sites at the time of their call and previously served together at the bishops’ storehouse.

Dee L. Schumers and Karen Sue Schumers, new leaders of the Church's Nebraska and Iowa Historic Sites. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dee L. Schumers and Karen Sue Schumers, Plain City 7th Ward, Farr West Utah Stake: Nebraska and Iowa Historic Sites, succeeding President Bill Lawler and Sister Robbie Lawler.

Brother Schumers is a temple ordinance worker, music leader and Sunday School teacher, and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary at the Priesthood Restoration Site.

Sister Schumers is a temple ordinance worker and counselor in a stake Relief Society presidency and has served in ward and stake Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidencies.

The Schumers are parents to four children. The couple previously served together at the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites.

Neil Smith Wilkinson and Susan Larae Pitcher Wilkinson, new leaders of the Church's Missouri Historic Sites. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Neil Smith Wilkinson and Susan Larae Pitcher Wilkinson, Bountiful 45th Ward, Bountiful Utah East Stake: Missouri Historic Sites, succeeding President Bryson Cook and Sister Janice Cook.

Brother Wilkinson is a ward missionary and former bishop, branch president, high councilor and ward mission leader. He served in the England London South Mission. He studied culinary arts at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Sister Wilkinson is a ward missionary and a former Primary president, Young Women president and Relief Society teacher.

The Wilkinsons are parents to seven children. The couple also served together as stake self-reliance facilitators.