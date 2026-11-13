Christmas lights and decorations on display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set its annual Christmas devotional for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Like last year, this year’s devotional will not be a live ticketed event, rather it will be a prerecorded broadcast

How to watch the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

Whether to gather to watch the Christmas devotional in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders. Areas of the Church may determine a date and time for viewing that best serve the members.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. MST, a broadcast of the devotional will be available at:

Other stations and internet sites throughout the world will also carry the devotional. Those interested can check local program listings for availability in their area. See the letter from the First Presidency to local leaders for more instructions on how to view the broadcast through the Church satellite system.

View on demand

Video and audio recordings of the devotional will be archived for on-demand viewing on Gospel Library in 60 languages. The Church’s news release said that video and audio recordings in most of those languages, as well as text in English, Spanish and Portuguese, will be available in about a week.

Recordings may be used as part of ward, stake or family Christmas celebrations and gatherings, explained a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The 2025 Christmas devotional

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Last year’s Christmas devotional included messages from President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Jeffrey R. Holland, then-president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes.

President Eyring bore witness of both the Savior’s love and hope and encouraged listeners to share that love and hope with loved ones this Christmas season through simple acts of kindness.

“As we are kind and serve each other as the Savior would, even in the smallest of ways, we can become a channel of God’s grace to help those in our circle of influence feel the Savior’s love and hope — J’aime, j’espère,” President Eyring declared.

Summaries of each message from the 2025 devotional are below.

Find Church News coverage of past devotionals at TheChurchNews.com/christmas-devotional.

View past Christmas devotionals in the Church’s Media Library here.