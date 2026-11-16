Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

LOGAN, Utah — Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, told institute students of the power of their caring for those in need.

“As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you are part of one of the greatest causes on earth — the cause of Christ,” she said. “And that includes being a part of blessing God’s children near and far.”

The devotional at the Logan Institute of Religion on Sunday, Nov. 15, followed similar devotionals also focused on caring for God’s children, given by members of the Relief Society general presidency and the Presiding Bishopric.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

In 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need. This included 3,514 humanitarian projects, 37.1 million pounds of food donated through bishops’ storehouses, 569 emergency relief projects and 7.4 million hours of volunteer work.

Sister Dennis said that when many individuals combine their efforts to help others, great things can be done through small and simple means.

“When we work together and give what we can in a desire to bless others here and around the world, miracles can happen in the lives of God’s children,” she said. “And you are a part of that. Your contributions, including fast offerings and humanitarian donations, make a huge difference in blessing those in need.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, along with her husband, Brother Jorge Dennis, greet students at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

Sister Dennis said when one spends their time serving others, even someone close by in small ways, “you are a part of this global outreach to care for our Heavenly Father’s children.”

“And when you give your time to serve others, even somebody close by in your circle of influence or in your community, even in small ways, you are a part of this global outreach to care for our Heavenly Father’s children,” she said.

Sister Dennis spoke of how she’s seen lives change thanks to the efforts of the Church and its members around the world. In Goiânia, Brazil, Sister Dennis witnessed a woman receive a wheelchair and the training to live with her new mobility aid. In Harare, Zimbabwe, she met a group of women who learned to read and write. In Maputo, Mozambique, she witnessed the installation of new infant incubators, donated by the Church, to a hospital.

A student listens as Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

How to be a part of caring for those in need

Sister Dennis encouraged students to serve those around them using JustServe. The JustServe platform is a free online tool created by the Church to connect volunteers with charitable and nonprofit organizations worldwide. JustServe is available online at justserve.org and on the JustServe app (Apple, Android).

“There are over 1 million registered users,” Sister Dennis said. “If you are not part of those one million, I invite you tonight sometime to download the app and to register because it’s so simple to serve.”

The law of the fast is another principle of action to bless others. Sister Dennis explained that living the law of the fast is not complete without the component of donating a fast offering for the blessing of those in need.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

“The Lord has given us a very sacred way in which we can bless those in need while spiritually drawing closer to Him through sacrifice,” she said.

In Isaiah 58, the law of the fast with its purposes and blessings is set forth. Verses 8-9 tell of the blessings available to those who keep this law in the Lord’s way: “Then shall thy light break forth as the morning, and thine health shall spring forth speedily: and thy righteousness shall go before thee; the glory of the Lord shall be thy rearward. Then shalt thou call, and the Lord shall answer; thou shalt cry, and he shall say, Here I am.”

Said Sister Dennis: “We need the Lord to say, ‘Here I am.’ And as we care for others, He will say, ‘Here I am.’”

A student takes notes while listening to Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speak at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

Sister Dennis told students that as they “act as the Savior would” in keeping the first and second great commandments, they would be blessed.

“We need you, the Savior needs you, and the world needs you,” she said. “As we bless the lives of others even in small and simple ways, we are following the Savior’s example and growing to become more like Him.”

After speaking, Sister Dennis joined students in putting together humanitarian kits for the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids and The Family Place, both nonprofit organizations in the Logan area. 3,400 humanitarian kits were assembled during the event.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, greets a volunteer with the Family Place, a charity organization, during a service event and devotional at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, joins students in putting together humanitarian kits during a service effort after speaking at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Champagne for the Deseret News