Presiding bishop gives an inside look at the operations of the Church and how it cares for those in need

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell and his wife, Sister Carol S. Waddell, greet BYU–Hawaii students following a campus devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

It is not uncommon for both members of the Church and friends to ask how the resources of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being used to alleviate suffering in the world, noted Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell during a devotional address at BYU–Hawaii on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“I hope by the end of today’s devotional you will have a better sense of the global scale of the Church’s humanitarian and welfare efforts, and how we can be involved,” he told those gathered in Cannon Activities Center on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii.

During his address, Bishop Waddell first gave an overview of the work of the Presiding Bishopric, then offered insights into how the Church fulfills its divinely appointed duty to care for those in need.

“The most important thing I invite you to do is to pray and ask God how He can use you, and then for you to act on the promptings you receive,” Bishop Waddell told listeners.

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell speaks during a BYU–Hawaii devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii

Bishop Waddell noted that similar messages about caring for those in need were also being shared at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, as well as at BYU–Idaho and Institutes of Religion at the University of Utah and Utah State.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, kicked off the series of devotionals about caring for those in need at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Related Story Sister Yee invites Utah Valley Institute students to be the Lord’s hands in caring for those in need

Sneak peek into the workings of the Presiding Bishopric

As one of the presiding councils of the Church, the Presiding Bishopric has the scriptural duty of “administering all temporal things,” which includes how tithes and offerings are used to ensure resources are available to accomplish the Lord’s work.

“As someone who has responsibility for how these resources are handled, I can assure you that those who oversee the funds of the Church are deeply mindful that the offerings represent the sacrifice and faith of members all over the world, from the wealthiest member to the widow’s mite,” said Bishop Waddell.

Church resources are necessary to accomplish each of the four divinely appointed responsibilities of the Church:

Living the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Uniting families for eternity.

Inviting all to receive the gospel.

Caring for those in need.

“Living the gospel of Jesus Christ” includes education — schools and universities as well as seminaries and institutes — and building and maintaining approximately 22,000 meetinghouses around the world.

“Uniting families for eternity” refers to making temples and FamilySearch efforts accessible to more and more of God’s children. “We are currently on pace to have over 400 houses of the Lord in the near future,” Bishop Waddell noted.

Church resources also support “inviting all to receive the gospel” through global missionary efforts, which includes more than 90,000 missionaries serving in 500 missions.

A choir performs during a devotional with Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii

Caring for those in need

Bishop Waddell focused the remainder of his remarks on the fourth divinely appointed responsibility of the Church — caring for those in need.

To oversee the Church’s global humanitarian and welfare efforts, the Presiding Bishopric works in conjunction with the Relief Society general presidency, he explained.

3 Nephi 27:21 gives insight into the role of the Church and its members: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, this is my gospel; and ye know the things that ye must do in my church; for the works which ye have seen me do that shall ye also do; for that which ye have seen me do even that shall ye do.”

Said Bishop Waddell, “These passages are directly related to the two great commandments: To love God and to love our neighbor.”

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell and his wife, Sister Carol S. Waddell, greet BYU–Hawaii students following a campus devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

In 2021, the First Presidency authorized the publication of a report called “Caring for Those in Need.” The most recent report, Bishop Waddell reported, shows that the Church spent $1.58 billion in 2025. “This is an incredible number, and the equivalent of $4.3 million spent every day to care for those in need.”

Bishop Waddell spoke about visiting Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes and of various humanitarian initiatives, such as a health care project in Cambodia, an education project in Sri Lanka and clean water projects in Samoa and Kiribati.

He recalled the efforts of Church distribution channels following the fires in Lahaina, Maui, to quickly send endowed Latter-day Saints additional pairs of garments after many evacuated with just the clothes on their backs.

“It was touching to learn that even in the midst of crisis, people were trying to keep their covenants and care for one another. In my mind, that is the thread that connects every example I’ve shared today — disciples of Jesus Christ reaching out with charity,” he said.

Related Story Relief Society global initiative for women and children seeks to provide the Savior’s relief

BYU–Hawaii students listen to a devotional with Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii

Call to action

Bishop Waddell told listeners, “I hope that as a result of what has been shared today, you’ve felt a deeper desire to follow the Savior’s example of service.”

Some might wonder where service can fit among the demands for their time. “If you are feeling overwhelmed at the thought of doing even one more thing, know that the Lord doesn’t expect you to run faster than you are able. … I invite you to ask the Lord to help you see where service could fit. I promise that will give you the discernment you need to find time in your busy day, whether it be five minutes or 50 minutes.”